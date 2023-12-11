N.H. candidate for governor Kelly Ayotte paid $17k to MAGA consultant Karoline Leavitt

Leavitt, a former White House communications staffer who ran for Congress in 2022, is now a communications consultant and a spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC that supports former president Donald J. Trump. Her involvement in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race is noteworthy because Ayotte’s relationship with Trump and his supporters hasn’t always been copacetic.

The filings also offer insight into who Ayotte has enlisted to help run her campaign, including full-time staffers and outside consultants. One of the firms she’s hired, Kcl LLC, belongs to Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, N.H.

Campaign finance disclosures filed Dec. 6 by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte show the former US senator is leading the pack in terms of her fundraising operation, with more than $2.7 million in receipts so far.

Ayotte withdrew her support for Trump shortly before the 2016 election, after the revelation of an “Access Hollywood” tape in which he can be heard bragging about groping women without their consent. Ayotte, who fell out of Trump’s favor, narrowly lost her reelection bid that year. But she went on to guide Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee through the confirmation process, and she has said she will back Trump in 2024 if he wins the GOP nomination.

So her campaign’s affiliation with Leavitt comes as she aims to win the Republican gubernatorial primary and advance to a general election ballot where her name may appear below that of the former president.

A spokesman for Ayotte’s campaign, John Corbett, said Leavitt is a “valued member of our team” who advises the campaign on communications strategy and who worked on Ayotte’s 2016 Senate campaign as well.

The filings show Ayotte’s campaign paid a combined total of $17,200 to Leavitt and her LLC through five separate expenditures in September, October, and November.

While filling in as a host of “The Grace Curley Show,” a talk radio program, Leavitt interviewed Ayotte on Nov. 3, asking about her support for veterans, her efforts to keep New Hampshire from becoming more like Massachusetts, and her priorities related to taxation and illegal immigration. Leavitt did not disclose during the broadcast that she had been paid in recent months as a consultant for Ayotte’s campaign.

Leavitt declined the Globe’s request for comment.

Grace Curley, the columnist who typically hosts the show, is affiliated with “The Howie Carr Show.” Neither she nor Howie Carr responded to the Globe’s requests for comment. Their shows are broadcast in New Hampshire as part of WFEA’s regular lineup of radio programming.

Corbett, the campaign spokesman, did not respond to a question about whether it was appropriate for Leavitt to interview Ayotte without disclosing her financial ties to the campaign. Rather, he criticized the Globe for asking.

“You know how to tell a Republican is winning? The Boston Globe writes a negative story,” he said. “Instead of covering Kelly’s record-breaking fundraising report, the Globe is doing the Democrats’ dirty work by attacking a valued member of our team.”

Early polling showed Ayotte has the highest name recognition of anyone in the race. She’s facing former New Hampshire Senate president Chuck Morse in the GOP primary. The candidates seeking the Democratic nomination include Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.