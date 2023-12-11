N.H. man accused of threatening to ‘kill everyone’ at GOP presidential candidate event

“Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” Anderson allegedly wrote to the campaign, referring to the candidate.

Tyler Anderson, 30, is accused of sending the violent messages on Dec. 8 in response to a text message from the campaign advertising a buffet-style breakfast scheduled for Dec. 11 in Portsmouth, according to an announcement from US Attorney Jane E. Young and federal court records.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A man from Dover, N.H., is in federal custody after authorities said he sent text messages threatening to carry out violent acts against a Republican presidential candidate and attendees at a campaign event in Portsmouth.

“I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then (expletive) their corpses,” he allegedly added.

An affidavit filed in support of Anderson’s arrest included images of the text messages on his phone, which authorities seized after pinging his phone’s location and executing a search warrant.

Although names and other details are redacted from the affidavit, it’s clear from court records that Anderson was allegedly referring to entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and his breakfast town hall at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth. The candidate’s campaign reported the messages to police, according to the affidavit.

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s campaign, Tricia McLaughlin, expressed gratitude for the prompt action that was taken.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans,” she said.

McLaughlin said the breakfast event went on as planned.

Ramaswamy wasn’t the only presidential candidate who received alarming messages from Anderson, according to the affidavit. Anderson allegedly sent similar messages on Dec. 6 to another candidate: “Hope you have the stamina for a mass shooting!” he allegedly wrote.

The federal public defender assigned to Anderson’s case, Dorothy E. Graham, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anderson, who was charged with transmitting an interstate threat, will make an initial appearance in federal court in Concord on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Anderson faces up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge, according to Young’s announcement.

The FBI led the investigation with help from the Dover and Portsmouth police departments, according to Young’s announcement.

