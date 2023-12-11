N.H. man suffers life-threatening leg injury in avalanche on Mount Washington

The run is “well known in the backcountry ski community,” Jeffrey Fongemie, director of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, said by email.

Dominick Torro, 30, was skiing with a friend down a run called “Airplane Gully” around 11:30 a.m. when he triggered an avalanche, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and other officials.

A skier suffered a life-threatening leg injury Saturday when he was caught in an avalanche on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, officials said Monday.

Other skiers have accidentally caused avalanches on that run, Fongemie said, but officials don’t have first-hand details of them.

Advertisement

“Being caught in an avalanche is never a good thing, but sometimes a skier can be caught and carried in an avalanche, not be hurt and choose not to report it,” Fongemie said.

Torro’s friend and another skier called 911 and provided aid to Torro. A National Guard Helicopter was dispatched and the Mount Washington State Park and Mount Washington Auto Road initiated a backup ground rescue, officials said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

While waiting for rescuers, the skiers grew increasingly concerned over Torro’s condition.

“Concern about specific and needed medical action rose to the level that a joint phone call was made to a highly experienced backcountry paramedic in order to give medical guidance to the two skiers providing the aid,” officials said.

They stabilized Torro and cleared an area on the slope where he could be airlifted.

“Both skiers who gave aid did a great job considering the conditions and situation,” officials said.

Around 3:20 p.m., the paramedic was lowered from the helicopter and began assessing Torro. The two were lifted back into the helicopter shortly before 4 p.m., officials said.

Torro, who lives in Bow, N.H., was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Officials did not have an update on his condition Monday.

Advertisement

The other two skiers chose to hike and ski down the mountain, officials said.

Mount Washington is in a general advisory period but is “not yet in a daily 5-scale avalanche hazard rating,” the avalanche center said.

“No hazard rating does not mean no danger,” officials said.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.