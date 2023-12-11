Part of Maine mass shooter’s brain to be sent to Boston University for CTE testing

The chief medical examiner wanted to have testing for CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, conducted on the brain of 40-year-old Army reservist Robert R. Card II due to “the combined history of military experience and actions,” Lindsey Chasteen, office administrator of the chief medical examiner’s office, wrote in an email.

Brain tissue from the Maine mass shooter who killed 18 people in October has been sent to Boston University’s CTE Center for further testing, the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Monday.

Results of the testing may not be available for six to eight months, Chasteen wrote.

Eighteen people were killed and 13 injured in the two shootings at the Just-In-Time bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille on Oct. 25. Two days later, Card’s body was found. His death was ruled a suicide.

The testing for the degenerative brain disease is being done because “in an event such as this, people are left with more questions than answers,” Chasteen wrote. “It is our belief that if we can conduct testing (in-house or outsourced) that may shed light on some of those answers, we have a responsibility to do that.”

The New York Times first reported the testing.

In the months leading up to the shootings, Card’s family and other reservists had raised concerns about his behavior.

In May, his teenage son and ex-wife told law enforcement about Card’s potential for violence, with his son telling a sheriff’s deputy that in January his father started to claim that people in public places were saying vile things about him and calling him a pedophile.

He also believed that members of his reserve unit were calling him a pedophile, as well as businesses broadcasting that he was one, the Globe reported. Card was involuntarily hospitalized at a civilian mental hospital in July while he was training with his reserve unit, the Globe reported.

