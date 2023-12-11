Person stabbed in Roslindale suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Roslindale on Monday, Boston Police said.
Around 5:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a person stabbed at 63 Bradeen St., according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
Bradeen Street is a short, residential lane between Washington Street and the MBTA commuter rail tracks that run south from Forest Hills station.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.
Homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene of the stabbing, he said.
Advertisement
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Monday night.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.