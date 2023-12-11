Person stabbed in Roslindale suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Roslindale on Monday, Boston Police said.

Around 5:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a person stabbed at 63 Bradeen St., according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

Bradeen Street is a short, residential lane between Washington Street and the MBTA commuter rail tracks that run south from Forest Hills station.