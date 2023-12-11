Developer plans 5-story project with 16 apartments on Providence’s College Hill

According to early plans submitted to the city, Bronhard wants to replace an existing three-story, two-family building that was originally constructed in 1900 and the two adjacent parking lots he owns with a 57-foot residential building that would have five stories. The proposed building would result in a 9,210-square-foot structure.

Developer Walter L. Bronhard, who owns dozens of properties in the neighborhood that largely cater to college students, is expected to present plans to redevelop 150-158 Pitman St. on Tuesday night during a Providence City Plan Commission meeting .

PROVIDENCE — Months after proposing a project that would require demolishing an 1877 building to make way for a five-story, mixed use property on College Hill, a controversial Fall River-based developer has submitted plans to the city to construct another, similar building just blocks away.

The property at 150 Pitman St. in Providence, R.I. City of Providence

The proposed property, if it’s approved by the commission, will consist of two-bedroom units on the upper four floors. The ground level will be reserved for 16 parking spaces, utilities, a gymnasium, elevator, and other services for the tenants.

Each unit will range from 1,650 to nearly 2,200 square feet, and include two-and-a-half bathrooms and a private balcony. It’s not yet clear what the units might cost tenants, and Bronhard’s proposal does not include room for any commercial space.

Renderings of a proposed project that would redevelop the site located at 150-158 Pitman St. in Providence, R.I. AHARONIAN AND ASSOCIATES, INC.

Bronhard is expected to request a dimensional adjustment for height as his plans exceed the four-story, 50-foot height limit the area is zoned for.

In their staff report to the commission, city project planner Choyon Manjrekar recommended the project be approved and that the height adjustment be granted.

A draft floor plan for the redevelopment project at 150-158 Pitman St. in Providence, R.I. Aharonian and Associates, Inc.

The news comes just months after Bronhard first presented his proposal to redevelop 108-110 Waterman St., which would require him to raze a building constructed in the 1870s to replace it with a mixed-use property that would include residential space, a rooftop deck, and commercial space.

Neighbors sparked concerns over the building’s potential historical significance, but a city analysis found the building was “not significant enough” to prevent demolition, according to Robert Azar, the deputy director of Providence’s planning department. In September, the commission approved Bronhard’s master plan under several conditions, which included eliminating the rooftop deck.

Bronhard has previously been the subject of critiques from neighbors, including those voiced by Councilwoman Helen B. Anthony, that have pitted the developer against some community members over issues related to noise levels, parties, and allegations that he has failed to keep up with maintenance of his properties.

In a letter Anthony penned earlier this year in response to another development by Bronhard being approved, she expressed her ward’s distrust for Bronhard as he “has a long history of not responding to neighbors’ concerns.” She said he often purchased homes, and “jammed them full of students.”

In October 2022, Anthony introduced a proposal to ban more than more than three college students living in the same apartment building together, citing “bad actors” in her ward.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.