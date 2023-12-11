scorecardresearch Skip to main content
RIDOT to close Washington Bridge westbound due to ‘critical failure’

The state plans to shift traffic to two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, which will require the closure of two lanes of I-195 East beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the area India Street (Exit 1A).

By maria caporizzo Globe Staff,Updated December 11, 2023, 23 minutes ago
RIDOT must close the Washington Bridge westbound due to a "critical failure" and asks drivers to detour over the Henderson Bridge.Courtesy RIDOT

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon it must close the westbound side of the Washington Bridge “due to a critical failure of some original bridge components from the 1960s.”

In an “emergency announcement” social media post on X, formerly Twitter, RIDOT said initially it would close all westbound lanes and divert traffic to alternate routes. Drivers are asked to detour via the Henderson Bridge.

RIDOT plans to shift traffic to two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge. The shift will require the closure of two lanes of I-195 East beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. in the area India Street (Exit 1A).

Repairs could take three months or more, RIDOT said.

maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her @mariacap.

