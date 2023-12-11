RIDOT to close Washington Bridge westbound due to ‘critical failure’

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon it must close the westbound side of the Washington Bridge “due to a critical failure of some original bridge components from the 1960s.”
In an “emergency announcement” social media post on X, formerly Twitter, RIDOT said initially it would close all westbound lanes and divert traffic to alternate routes. Drivers are asked to detour via the Henderson Bridge.
RIDOT plans to shift traffic to two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge. The shift will require the closure of two lanes of I-195 East beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. in the area India Street (Exit 1A).
Advertisement
Emergency Announcement:— RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) December 11, 2023
Due to the finding of a critical failure of some bridge components, we will close the west bound side of the Washington Bridge.
Initially, all the westbound lanes will be closed and traffic diverted to alternate routes. In the next two to three week,… pic.twitter.com/ws88iCq9xs
Repairs could take three months or more, RIDOT said.
maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her @mariacap.