‘I think we’ve lost our way’: To fix state literacy crisis, education commissioner says Legislature must step up

“The question is this: Is Massachusetts willing to make the changes?” he said, referring to the state’s inaction on a number of issues, including literacy. “Because, right now, we’re so busy patting ourselves on the back, I think we lost our way. I think we’re Blockbuster Video in 1992, and we’re not seeing Netflix coming.”

Lawmakers must “seriously consider” mandating all elementary schools use high-quality reading curriculums, and, just as importantly, funding it, Riley said.

Any hope of solving the state’s early literacy crisis will require the help of the Massachusetts Legislature, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Monday.

Riley’s comments, made during an education event hosted by the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership and the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, follow remarks Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler told the Globe earlier this month that literacy would be a key education priority for the Healey-Driscoll administration.

Advertisement

Less than half of the state’s third graders were proficient in reading on last spring’s MCAS exams. Results for vulnerable students were even worse: 75 percent of low-income students, 70 percent of Black students, 80 percent of Latino students, and 85 percent of children with disabilities didn’t meet the state’s proficiency bar.

Unlike at least 25 other states that require school districts to teach students to read using “evidence based” methods, Massachusetts has no instructional or curricular mandate. Nearly half of all districts in the state last year were using an elementary school reading curriculum the department considers low quality, the Globe previously reported.

The state’s ability to change districts’ ways, Riley said, is limited by Massachusetts legal structure, which prioritizes local decision making. Unable to mandate curriculum, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has instead tried to incentivize change, offering millions of dollars in grant funding for districts to purchase new materials.

Advertisement

But change isn’t happening fast enough said Riley, who has been commissioner since 2018.

“DESE has been using its bully pulpit to the extent possible — we give out grants, we try to tell people this is what you need to do — but we’ve got to make a decision,” he said. “Isn’t this more important than allowing an individual district to pick a curriculum?”

The state faults the low-quality curriculums for promoting discredited teaching practices, including instructing students to guess at unfamiliar words based on context, such as pictures, rather than teaching them to sound words out using phonics rules. Decades of brain research, commonly referred to as the “science of reading,” has shown that most students will need deliberate phonics instruction — the teaching of letter-sound relationships — to learn how to read.

Though many districts using the low-quality curriculums have supplemented their instruction with other phonics programs, contradicting approaches can confuse young readers, especially those at risk of reading failure, experts previously told the Globe.

Though Riley did not cite specific legislation, there are bills filed in both the state House and Senate targeting literacy instruction. Senate Bill 263 and House Bill 579, sponsored by state Senator Sal DiDomenico and state Representative Danillo Sena, respectively, would require schools, among other obligations, to use state-approved reading curriculum.

The bills received a hearing in June, but lawmakers have taken no further action. The Legislature’s next session begins Jan. 4.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page on Monday did not respond to an immediate request for comment, but the influential union has lobbied against the bill, previously calling it a “a flawed, one-size-fits-all approach to a complex task.”

Advertisement

Michael Moriarty, member of the state board of education, disagrees.

“I can’t understand why (a mandate) is an unreasonable thing for a state agency to be doing, to protect the futures of tens of thousands of young kids,” he said Monday. “The data is telling us that a majority of third graders are not fully proficient in reading, and that is something proven to be harmful to them for their entire lives. So the call to action is there.”

Senator Jason Lewis, co-chair of the joint committee on education, said his office is committed to an early literacy solution but is still researching whether a legislative fix is required.

“I think we are looking at exactly what DESE has the authority to do already, what they have done, what more needs to be done and whether it is necessary and appropriate for the Legislature to look at additionally strategies, up to, and potentially including, a statewide mandate,” Lewis said Monday.

The statewide mandate could be a tough sell for Beacon Hill lawmakers, who typically defer to local decision makers. But Ed Lambert, the executive director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, said this is the exact kind of situation in which the state should use its authority, given the impact on young students.

“We should do what’s best for our kids,” Lambert said.

Advertisement





















Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold. Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.