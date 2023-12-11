Senator Whitehouse is making moves at the world’s biggest climate change conference

While many of Rhode Island’s top elected officials were in Foxborough, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse made the 7,000-mile trip to the UAE where he sat in on meetings with John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, and national climate advisor Ali Zaidi, and was scheduled to meet with António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations.

There were two key events for American dignitaries to attend over the weekend: one was the Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium (which turned out to be a nail-biter won by Army), and the other was the United Nations COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

Whitehouse also participated in a press conference Sunday with a group of seven other US senators to tout the congressional commitment to combat climate change. You can watch the discussion here.

This is the sixth time that Whitehouse has attended COP, which has been holding events since 1995. This year’s two-week conference is considered especially high-stakes because member nations are believed to be negotiating proposals to phase out or phase down fossil fuels.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Whitehouse tweeted that he was “frustrated” ahead of his trip to the UAE.

”I hate fighting about loss and damage as methane and CO2 concentrations keep climbing to levels where no amount of money can ever make right the loss and damage,” he wrote.

At the beginning of the conference, several wealthier nations (including the US) announced that they had committed $700 million to a loss and damage fund that is designed to support developing countries that have been harmed by climate change.

It’s unclear if an agreement will be reached on fossil fuels by the time the conference ends tomorrow. The Guardian reported Sunday that talks have reached an impasse, while the Associated Press reported that COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said progress is being made, albeit slowly.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter that also contains links to other important Rhode Island stories, information about local events, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.