‘Far too large and costly’: State backs away from scale of Shattuck Hospital expansion plan

But now, members of the Healey administration who had publicly blessed the $550 million expansion of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital site at Franklin Park say it’s too big and too pricey for taxpayers, and they have begun discussions with the lead developer, Boston Medical Center (BMC), over modifications to its redevelopment, first proposed three years ago .

It has been touted as one of the state’s most ambitious public health experiments in generations. A sprawling campus that would serve as a healing sanctuary for thousands of Greater Boston residents struggling with debilitating mental illnesses and drug addictions.

“The proposal that’s on the table now is far too large and costly for us to be able to support,” said Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, undersecretary for health at the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services. “So we are in the process of going back and forth ... to come up with something that answers the purpose of the public health imperative.”

In an interview late last week, administrators at Boston Medical Center said their coalition, which includes the Pine Street Inn and Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, expects to make changes to the proposal based on community feedback.

Advertisement

“We’re hearing that concern about scale and we expect the scale to come down with modifications,” said Rob Koenig, vice president of strategic programs at Boston Medical Center Health System.

Neither side would provide specifics about how they would modify their plan. But BMC officials said they planned to start discussing modifications to the proposal with community members and the state next year. The multiphased project is not expected to be completed until 2030.

From the start, the project’s scale and complexity shocked even some of its supporters.

The Commonwealth had called for 75 to 100 supportive housing units when it requested proposals in June of 2021 for redeveloping Shattuck. It ultimately received just one response from a coalition of nonprofits led by Boston Medical Center. At 350 pages, that bid far surpassed expectations: It called for 446 treatment and emergency shelter beds and 405 units of supportive housing for individuals and families, as well as outpatient programs serving up to 400 people a day.

Advertisement

Officials with Boston Medical Center argued that the project’s large size reflected the enormous need. Soaring rents, a worsening opioid epidemic, and the closing in 2014 of the Long Island bridge pushed hundreds of people to the streets. And the state’s fragmented system of care was not designed to meet their needs. Without stable housing, people with mental and substance use disorders typically bounce from the streets to the clinic and the streets again without ever getting sustained help, according to specialists who support the concept.

At the redeveloped Shattuck site, people could transition from one service to the next without ever having to leave the campus. As for its size, they argued, the need for supportive housing and addiction treatment in Boston is so great, that even a project of its scale would only make a dent in the statewide shortfall of treatment beds.

Dr. Christine Pace, a primary care physician at Boston Medical Center and professor at Boston University’s Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, said it is “mind-bogglingly difficult” for people to access services and stay in substance use recovery if they are unhoused. “Having a seamless continuum where you move from one level to the next without a gap ... creates huge opportunities to keep the momentum going on someone’s recovery and housing journey,” she said.

Advertisement

Yet the proposal drew fierce opposition from a highly mobilized group of park enthusiasts, elected officials, and neighborhood groups that border Franklin Park. Many view the large concentration of patients at a single site as a step back to an outdated era when people with disabilities and mental illnesses were consigned to large state institutions and cut off from society.

“Dumping hundreds of people with serious mental disorders in a single place certainly gets them off the street but it’s not thoughtful or therapeutic,” said Leah Randolph, who grew up in Roxbury, is co-owner of a behavioral health clinic and serves as president of the Massachusetts Black Alcohol and Addictions Council. “For treatment to be successful, they need access to jobs and community support.”

Neighborhood residents aligned with the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, a nonprofit that seeks to preserve the 485-acre Franklin Park, are pushing for a more dispersed approach. They have identified at least a dozen alternative state properties, from Worcester to Waltham, that are underused and could accommodate a treatment facility of the smaller size initially sought by the state. “There is absolutely no reason to go back to the era where we ripped up precious parkland to build massive institutions,” said former Governor Michael Dukakis, a board member of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. “We spent decades moving away from that model because it didn’t work.”

Advertisement

Beyond its size, the proposal has aroused public safety fears. Many of the housing units at the site would be classified as “low-threshold,” which means that residents could actively use drugs on the same campus as those trying to get sober. Already, residents living near Franklin Park have reported an increase in drug use and discarded needles since the state moved residents from a large homeless camp known as Mass. and Cass to nearly two dozen small cottages on the edge of the site.

Those fears boiled to the surface at an hourslong community meeting in Mattapan organized in late October by a coalition of more than a dozen community groups opposed to the project. As they entered a school auditorium, scores of people from the nearby neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale were greeted by enlarged photographs of discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia found at Franklin Park. For many, the meeting was their first opportunity to address state officials about the project — and they did not hold back.

Many in the crowd claimed the project was being pushed by people who live outside the areas affected by the proposal and do not appreciate the significance of Franklin Park to the historically Black neighborhoods surrounding it. At one point, the moderator asked a trio of state and BMC officials to share their home addresses. The auditorium erupted into jeers when an official with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services acknowledged that he lived in Andover, a town about 40 minutes north of the Shattuck site.

Advertisement

Louis Elisa, who lives next to Franklin Park and heads the Roxbury-based Garrison-Trotter Neighborhood Association, mocked the proposal’s large size, comparing it to “an aircraft carrier” when all the state requested was a smaller ferry service. “It’s an incompetent proposal because it did not respond to the [state’s] request,” Elisa said angrily to cheers from the crowd. “Why do you persist in pushing a program in a community that is already overburdened?”

Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.