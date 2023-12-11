Shrewsbury community raises more than $3,000 for new menorah after one on common is damaged

“The response has been tremendous from the town of Shrewsbury,” said Rabbi Shmulik Fogelman of the Chabad of Shrewsbury.

After a menorah on Shrewsbury’s Town Common was found damaged Monday morning, the local community came together to raise more than $3,000 for a new one in only a matter of hours.

About a dozen community members reached out to inform the chabad of the damage Monday morning, Fogelman said in a telephone interview.

The menorah was smashed to the point of requiring a replacement, Fogelman said Monday evening. Shrewsbury police are looking into what happened, he said, including whether the damage stemmed from the storm Sunday night.

“It’s not its first time being in the wind, but also, last night was pretty bad,” he said. “So, it’s up in the air, but hopefully it was just the wind.”

Shrewsbury police were not available for comment Monday night.

A GoFundMe created Monday afternoon to raise money for a new menorah had a goal of $2,500. By 9:15 p.m., the fundraiser had amassed more than $3,350, overshooting the goal.

One person even offered to fully cover the cost, Fogelman said, but is instead sponsoring a dedication for the new menorah, which will take place Thursday.

The menorah that was damaged was lit last Thursday to mark the beginning of Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights. There was a “tremendous outpouring of support” for the lighting, he said.

The support was not only felt then, but also with the fundraising success on Monday, which Fogelman said was “really, really uplifting.”

“Hanukkah is all about adding light to push away darkness, and it’s really a way to do that,” he said of the community support.

The new menorah will be put up Tuesday, Fogelman said.

“If it’s in the night, we’ll figure it out, we’ll get some headlamps — we’ll make sure it’s up tomorrow night,” he said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.