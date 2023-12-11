What did Cinde Warmington’s in-kind contributions to her gubernatorial campaign buy?

While it’s perfectly normal for candidates to personally contribute to their own campaigns, Warmington’s report indicated that she had made three in-kind contributions worth a total of $27,500, which would mean she provided that much value without transferring the money itself to her campaign.

Out of the 36-page campaign finance report that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington’s team filed last week, a few lines in particular caught people’s attention.

The report said those in-kind contributions were for “general consulting” fees, with Warmington listed both as contributor and payee. That led to questions about what exactly she had provided and why it was reported in this way: Had she performed unpaid consulting work for her own campaign and counted it as a contribution? Nope, that’s not what happened, according to her team.

“The in-kind contributions from Cinde aren’t for consulting by the candidate or any work she performed, but rather reflect payments Cinde personally made to one of our vendors for their consulting services,” Warmington campaign manager Philip Stein told the Globe.

Which vendor did Warmington pay personally, and what for? Stein said it was Jones Mandel for “self research.”

The Jones Mandel website advertises services that include producing books of research to help political candidates strategize and prepare to tell their story. The firm, which also helps clients spot their vulnerabilities to “own the narrative,” says its past clients have included Democratic candidates for president and governorships across the country.

Aside from the in-kind contributions in Warmington’s name — $17,500 on Oct. 1; $5,000 on Oct. 27; and $5,000 on Nov. 9 — the Jones Mandel team received payments from the campaign of $5,000 on July 5; $5,000 on Aug. 10; and $1,413 on Sept. 29 for general consulting fees, according to the report.

Stein said the campaign followed the rules that govern how campaign expenditures and in-kind contributions are supposed to be filed with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office.

There’s nothing unusual about campaigns hiring consultants to sharpen their communications. All four of the gubernatorial candidates who reported significant contributions and expenditures last week reported paying consultants for communications-related work.

Warmington has also been paying Moyer Strategies, and her top rival for the Democratic nomination, outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, has been paying Marisa Nahem as a communications consultant, according to their campaign finance reports.

On the Republican side, former New Hampshire Senate president Chuck Morse has been paying Denise Dolloff, and former US senator Kelly Ayotte has been paying Jamestown Associates and consultant Karoline Leavitt, a former congressional candidate aligned with former president Donald J. Trump, according to their reports.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.