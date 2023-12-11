‘Why are you so poor?’ When a child asks a question a parent can’t answer

The holiday season is meant to be a time for laughter, not a trail of tears.

“I cry to myself, trying not to show my child how sad and upset I am for not being able to afford a single toy or gift,” the mother of an 11-year-old girl wrote to Globe Santa.

For her, the math is simple: Every cent of income or assistance is spent on rent, food, heat, clothing, and other necessities.

And it’s not enough.

“For the past 4 years as a single mom, I lacked the financial resources and essentials for a minimum standard of living,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Her battle has become increasingly difficult, as stubbornly high inflation has sent prices for energy, housing, food, and other essentials soaring.

Despite being eligible for Globe Santa in the past, her pride stopped her from asking for help. Then an emotional encounter with her daughter changed her mind.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

“I caught my child last year in her room crying, asking me, ‘Mom, why are you so poor and why does no one think of buying a gift for me on Christmas?’”

Families like this one, living in poverty, are hit hard by price hikes on essential goods and services. They had nothing to spare even before the steep rise in the cost of living.

So when the holiday season arrives, thousands turn to Globe Santa for help.

The father of two children, 8 and 7, wrote that both he and his wife work full time, but they are still falling behind.

“In recent years it has become very difficult to keep up with bills,” he wrote. “Our rent was recently increased by $500, and that has put even more of a strain on our family.”

He and his wife have weathered hard times before on their own. This time, though, the severity of their financial distress led him to swallow his pride and ask Globe Santa for a hand.

Advertisement

“We always donate when we can, but we are finding ourselves this year needing help,” he wrote.

This family will receive quality gifts this holiday season from Globe Santa. Rather than the prospect of a disappointing Christmas Day, the two children will find new toys and games and books to read.

Globe Santa helps tens of thousands of children celebrate the holidays with gifts.

The fund drive relies on the generosity of its donors, and you can make a difference in a child’s life by visiting globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.