Woburn man turns himself in to police following alleged attack on dog in Burlington

A Woburn man turned himself in to police on Monday following an alleged attack on a dog that got into a confrontation with the man’s two dogs in Burlington last week, officials said
Austin Beliveau Jr., 45, faces a single felony charge of animal cruelty and was expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday, according to a statement from police and online court records. Arraignment information was not available late Monday afternoon, and there was no attorney listed for Beliveau in the records.
The dog allegedly attacked by Beliveau suffered serious injuries, police said in a statement. The man who was walking the dog didn’t report any injuries.
On Dec. 5 around 9:30 a.m., Burlington police received a report that a 69-year-old man and his dog had been attacked while walking at Mill Pond Reservoir, the statement said.
Police learned through an investigation that two dogs owned by Beliveau, who was riding a bicycle, had become “involved in a confrontation” with the other man’s dog, the statement said.
Beliveau used his bike to try to separate the dogs, which caused the walker to fall, police said.
He then allegedly beat the other man’s dog, police said.
