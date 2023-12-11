Woburn man turns himself in to police following alleged attack on dog in Burlington

A Woburn man turned himself in to police on Monday following an alleged attack on a dog that got into a confrontation with the man’s two dogs in Burlington last week, officials said

Austin Beliveau Jr., 45, faces a single felony charge of animal cruelty and was expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday, according to a statement from police and online court records. Arraignment information was not available late Monday afternoon, and there was no attorney listed for Beliveau in the records.

The dog allegedly attacked by Beliveau suffered serious injuries, police said in a statement. The man who was walking the dog didn’t report any injuries.