‘You can apologize, but ... sometimes it’s a little late.’ Harvard students react to controversy over president Claudine Gay.

Interviews with a dozen students over the weekend revealed a student body disheartened and upset by Gay’s remarks, as well as deeply divided over the Israel-Hamas war. Many students said Gay, who apologized in an interview with the Harvard Crimson last week , hasn’t done enough to support Jewish and Palestinian students caught up in a local flashpoint of the conflict.

CAMBRIDGE — Harvard University students say they’re frustrated and angry with President Claudine Gay in the wake of her testimony at a congressional hearing on antisemitism last week, but several said the calls for her ouster go too far.

“I think she’s trying to act too much as a political figure, and not as much as a person who’s here to protect your students and see the best vision [for the university],” said Ethan Hooper, 21, who studies psychology and government, as he walked across Harvard Yard Saturday afternoon. “You can apologize, but you know, sometimes it’s a little late.”

The furor over Gay’s comments, and the broader intensity of feeling over the Israel-Hamas conflict on campus, left many students unwilling to engage at all on the issue. Scores of students approached by a Globe reporter in Harvard Yard over the weekend declined to speak about the case. Several would only speak on the condition of anonymity — out of concern that they would face criticism for what they said.

“It’s pretty serious, people get heated on both sides,” said Ila Camara, 18, a mechanical engineering student from northern Vermont. “There’s a lot of protesting, there’s a lot of serious stuff going on.”

Gay, as well as the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, faced intense criticism for offering legalistic and equivocal answers to questions about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ rules. The Harvard Corporation planned to meet on Monday, but as of the morning it had yet to issue a statement about Gay. The Harvard Corporation is one of the school’s two governing boards; the two boards meet together on campus several times throughout the year.

Gay told the Crimson Thursday that she was sorry. “Words matter,” she said.

“I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures,” she said, according to the Crimson. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged.”

And, she said, “When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” she said in the interview.

Hooper, who is from Oregon, said he was disappointed that Gay didn’t immediately denounce antisemitism in her remarks Tuesday.

“It’s a fairly easy question to answer — antisemitism in all its forms is bad,” Hooper said Saturday. “And, you know, if you can’t provide an easy answer ... that testimony is very hard to hear as a student.”

Hooper acknowledged that Gay had apologized, but said it did not undo the damage to the campus: “After you punch somebody in the gut, it’s kind of hard to retract that punch.”

Students interviewed by the Globe described a campus deeply divided by the Israel-Hamas War.

Ely Hahami, 18, who is Jewish, said Saturday that he was happy Gay apologized. He hadn’t thought enough about whether he believed Gay should step down, he said, but was open to seeing how she moved forward.

“Some may argue it’s too little too late. But I think there’s more work to be done if she were to remain in this position, [and] I support her efforts and try.”

He lamented the division on campus.

“I just wish that people from both sides would be more civil, and just really come together to have a debate instead of being so divided,” Hahami said.

Kojo Acheampong, 20, a computer science major who participated in Sunday’s pro-Palestinian demonstration on campus, said Gay should have unequivocally denounced antisemitism when she addressed Congress, and should have apologized.

“If someone says, ‘Do you want to genocide all Jewish people?’ and you say, ‘It depends on the context,’ that warrants an apology,” he said. “Of course.”

Camara, the 18-year-old student from Vermont, said that she believed Gay, in her testimony, was trying to avoid dividing the campus even further.

“And obviously, I don’t think that worked,” Camara said.

Tala Alfoqaha, a Harvard Law School student who is Palestinian, said she was frustrated by the controversy over the congressional hearing and calls for Gay’s ouster. Those issues have overshadowed the war and the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, she said.

Harvard, she said, hasn’t done enough to support Palestinian students against threats. Alfoqaha said she had been doxxed, and her face and name plastered on the side of a truck for speaking out against the war.

“The administration has failed its students, it’s failed its Palestinian students in particular,” Alfoqaha said. “Palestinian students and pro-Palestinian students are the ones who are losing their jobs, the ones whose faces and names are on trucks.”

There were other signs of the controversy surrounding the war at Harvard over the weekend. Signboards were covered by posters left by both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian advocates.

“Ceasefire? Let my people go,” said one poster, demanding the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. “Silencing us does not keep us safe,” said another poster left by the Jews for Palestine organization.

An airplane flew over the university Saturday while pulling a banner that read, “Harvard hates Jews” — a message denounced by a pro-Palestinian student group. A few hundred people, including many students, marched on Harvard Yard Sunday as part of a pro-Palestinian protest.

On Massachusetts Avenue, a box truck was parked near the campus Sunday — the slogan “Fire Gay” written on its trailer.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.