Congressman Jamie Raskin slams fellow Harvard alum Elise Stefanik over antisemitism questioning

A prominent Democrat in the House, Raskin said the threat to democracy posed by current Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is directly linked to the “national uproar over antisemitism,” and proceeded to denounce Elise Stefanik, a representative from New York, for what he described as blatant hypocrisy.

“Somebody like Elise Stefanik has no problem going after Ivy League presidents,” Raskin, who is Jewish, said in an interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi Sunday. “What about Donald Trump, who dines with Nicholas Fuentes, who is an unreconstructed Holocaust revisionist neo-Nazi?”

During the hearing on Capitol Hill, several university presidents — Claudine Gay of Harvard, Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania — were grilled for hours by conservative lawmakers on how they are addressing antisemitism on campus.

It was a question posed by Stefanik, like Raskin a Harvard graduate, that sparked the greatest uproar. Stefanik asked all three presidents some variation of whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ rules of bullying and harassment. Their equivocal answers received sharp and widespread criticism.

But Raskin said that the most rampant antisemitic tropes are being peddled by the Republican Party, especially the former president.

“Where is Elise Stefanik on that point?” he asked. “Trump was the one who saw ‘very fine people’ on both sides of the antisemitic riot ... in Charlottesville in 2017. If we’re going to have a conversation about antisemitism, let’s talk about real antisemitism in the Republican Party.”

The remarks by the three presidents drew immediate calls for their resignation. MIT’s governing board has pledged to stand behind Kornbluth, but Magill stepped down from her post over the weekend, along with Scott L. Bok, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees.

The Harvard Corporation, which met on Monday, had yet to issue a statement about Gay as of the afternoon. Hundreds of faculty members signed a letter in support of her Sunday, urging the school to resist calls to remove her as president.

On Monday, Stefanik issued a statement blasting Harvard and MIT for not dismissing their respective presidents. She called the leadership at the schools “totally unfit and untenable,” dismissed what she described as “disingenuous pleas for free speech,” and condemned the Harvard faculty members who signed the letter.

“As clear evidence of the vastness of the moral rot at every level of these schools, this earthquake has revealed that Harvard and MIT are totally unable to grasp this grave question of moral clarity at this historic moment as the world is watching in horror and disgust,” she said. “It is pathetic and abhorrent.”

Raskin said he is viewing the debate about the university presidents from the perspective of a “parent.”

“If my kids had been sent to college at great expense like millions of people across the country, I want to know that if somebody is actually calling for the genocide of the Jews or anybody else on campus, that we’ve got a college president who will say, ‘Quickly — get campus police over there.’ That person could be a danger to other people around them, especially in the age of the AR-15,” Raskin said.

He cited the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. in 2018 and the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vt., last month.

But as a Trump supporter, Stefanik has no standing to criticize others on the topic of antisemitism, he said.

“Having said that — where does Elise Stefanik get off lecturing anybody about antisemitism when she’s the hugest supporter of Donald Trump, who traffics in antisemitism all the time?” Raskin said. “The Republican Party is filled with people who are entangled with antisemitism ... and yet somehow she gets on her high horse and lectures a Jewish college president from MIT,” he added, referring to Kornbluth.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.