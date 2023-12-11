Des Fitzgerald thinks the ‘green city’ is a crock

He describes the place where he spent his early childhood, central Ireland’s County Westmeath, as a “completely featureless, derelict bog.”

And he can’t understand why everyone is so intent these days on countrifying the urban terrain he so prefers.

Fitzgerald, a sociologist at University College Cork, has dug into the deep history of “greening” urban spaces. He’s loitered around the “green city” conferences. He’s even walked barefoot in the woods with a “forest bather.”

But downtowns, he’s convinced, will do just fine without more posh rooftop gardens.

And he finds something deeply unsettling about the argument that cities need a green fix — that they’re somehow “unhealthy,” that there’s something defective about these diverse, cosmopolitan places.

“I’ve always been suspicious,” he told Globe Ideas, “that you scratch a kind of wellness person and you’ll get this very reactionary politics underneath.”

That’s the argument at the heart of Fitzgerald’s tart new polemic, “The Living City: Why Cities Don’t Need to Be Green to Be Great.” It’s an attack on the dominant ideology of 21st-century city-making. A defense of an urban urbanity.

And for some readers, perhaps, it’s a puzzling slander against nature: What’s so wrong with planting a few trees amid the glass and steel?

Ideas recently caught up with Fitzgerald on Zoom. The interview has been edited and condensed.

You’re very critical of the green city evangelists. But have they really done so much damage? Do you look around Cork or London and say, “Ah, what a mistake that was?”

There’s a designer called Thomas Heatherwick who’s huge in Britain.

He designed the “Garden Bridge,” which was going to be a new crossing over the Thames that never got built. He’s designed a space in Shanghai called “1000 Trees,” which is a high-end shopping and residential complex — but he’s put trees on top, so that’s [considered] fine. And he’s built the headquarters of Google in London.

He just brought out a book called “Humanize,” which is a manifesto about how we need to put humans back at the center of architectural planning — [arguing that] modernism produced all these boring spaces that are soulless and bad for us.

Well, the Google building he’s built is dire. And the Garden Bridge, which thankfully never happened, would have been a total disaster — would have been a kind of quasi-private space that was available for corporate activities in an area of London that absolutely did not need a bridge. But because it was covered in trees and flowers and plants, that somehow made it good.

So I think one frequently finds that really crappy, unnecessary corporate spaces remediate themselves through the use of “greenery.”

You write that the research on nature’s calming effects is actually quite compelling — and that you felt something when you walked through the woods barefoot with a “forest bather.” Shouldn’t we pay attention to that research — and that personal feeling?

I’m perfectly convinced that there are people who have some kind of predisposition to — or risk for — a significant mental health problem, for whom it would be really good to get out in nature and do stuff, whether that’s volunteering in the community garden or getting into the woods at weekend. I think that’s totally fine. I definitely don’t want to dump on any of that.

But I get really iffy and suspicious when it’s elevated to a kind of social diagnostic — less of a personal experience and more about “Let’s heal the city.”

You suggest at one point that the city might be a better refuge for human beings than the forest.

We have this really romantic idea that trees and forests are calming and good and serene for people. And we should just remind ourselves that for most of human history that was not the case. Until about the start of the 1800s, the forest was a space of fear and terror and the unknown. I mean, there’s a reason that fairy tales are set in the forest.

And today, not everyone feels comfortable or welcome outside the city. You need to be embodied in a particular kind of way to feel that sense of security.

So there’s that. And then I just refuse this very anti-modern idea that the city is necessarily, or always, or probably, a kind of bad experience for people. I spent the first few years of my life in the center of Ireland, in a county called Westmeath, which is a completely featureless, derelict bog. And I have this strong memory — you know, like a memory that’s so strong that it’s probably not true — of when my wife and I moved to London in our early 20s. Sometimes when you fly into London, if you get lucky they take a route that takes you right over the city. So you get the full panorama. And I remember having this sense of serenity — there is something about that unrolling mass of anonymity, of possibility, that for me was genuinely having a calming effect.

So what would an anti-green city look like? What’s your ideal?

It’s not so much that the green city itself is a problem. There’s nothing particularly wrong with building a new urban space that has a big park at the center, or that preserves green space at its edges. If that’s how people want to think about cities today, I’m fine with that.

What I object to is the idea that if we want to build a good city or we want to make urban life better for the people who live in it, the green city is the obvious way to go. It absolutely is not. It’s not so much that I want to build, or I want to think of, an anti-green city. I want to think about the good city in much more plain, mundane terms. Things like housing precarity, inequality. We know that’s what makes cities bad or problematic — and indeed bad for people’s mental health in a whole lot of cases.

And it just feels like when we’re talking about green cities or nature, that’s what we’re not talking about.





