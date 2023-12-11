In a heated time, sorry seems to be the hardest word

Renée Graham appears to be quite upset about actress Julianna Margulies’s remarks regarding LGBTQ and Black American antisemitism ( “No, Julianna Margulies did not actually apologize,” Opinion, Dec. 6). I understand how Graham might feel, because as an Israeli-American, I can assure her that many American Jews are very angry too. However, one of the reasons for that anger is that we feel that certain LGBTQ groups and organizations such as Black Lives Matter, which many in the Jewish community have long supported, have betrayed us over the Israel-Hamas war. Negating their own professed values, some have openly celebrated and expressed support for what amounts to racism, terrorism, and calls for genocide directed against Jews.

As seen so often in our history, those we thought were our friends have turned against us when it mattered most. We see our anger reflected in that which Margulies was expressing. That she did so in a manner offensive to Graham is unfortunate. I wish she had not done so. Nonetheless, it must be taken in the context of the tidal wave of hate speech and violence toward Jews at this perilous time.

Benjamin Kerstein

Brookline





Jews are hurt to see other marginalized groups minimizing their suffering

There’s no doubt that Julianna Margulies spoke poorly, not once but twice. But Renée Graham seems to gloss over the hurt that Jewish people have experienced watching many leaders of other marginalized communities ignore or minimize Jewish suffering at the hands of Hamas.

Expecting others to reciprocate for support that had historically been shown them is not “transactional,” as Graham puts it. Jewish leaders and activists who spoke out for civil rights and equality for all did not condition their support on getting something in return. Nevertheless, it stings when so many people and organizations that Jews have supported have been so quick to turn their backs.

Peter Glick

Cambridge





As far as she’s concerned, Margulies’s apology is accepted

Acknowledgement of offensive comments and apologies for those comments come in many shapes and forms. Renée Graham may not like the form that Julianna Margulies’s words took, but that does not make them any less of an acknowledgement by the actress that her words were divisive, nor, to my reading, her apology any less sincere. One wonders just what form of apology Graham would be willing to accept.

Acceptance of an apology is as important as the apology itself.

Tali Buechler

Newton