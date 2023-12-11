Debating the JetBlue-Spirit merger deal

High-end carriers such as Singapore Airlines or Emirates might then put pressure on domestic carriers to improve their service. Large and efficient airlines such as Ryanair or Wizz Air might help keep prices low for budget travel, since they have helped transform air travel in Europe. We embrace free trade and open competition in most industries; consistency demands that we do the same for air travel.

We ought to be opening routes within the US to foreign carriers too

Jonathan Haughton

Arlington

The writer is chair and professor of economics at Suffolk University in Boston.





Issue of competition aside, the merger could be a costly mistake for JetBlue

The issue in front of a federal court in Boston — that the merger of JetBlue and Spirit could be anticompetitive — misses a larger point, namely whether the deal would work to improve the traveler’s experience.

I am a strategist. My strategy warning lights are flashing. When a business whose base business is declining — as a frequent flier on JetBlue, I have experienced the decline — tries to add a new business model, it risks spectacular failure. Mergers are expensive and have odds of success below 50/50. Even a normal expansion through a merger is a coin flip. JetBlue’s current condition signals what could prove to be a costly mistake.

Thomas L. Doorley III

Harwich Port

The writer is founder and chair of Sage Partners.