Debating the JetBlue-Spirit merger deal

We ought to be opening routes within the US to foreign carriers too
The debate about whether JetBlue and Spirit Airlines should be allowed to merge focuses, appropriately, on which path would provide better service and lower fares to consumers (“The proposed merger is a net benefit to consumers” and “Travelers would lose with a merger,” Opinion, Dec. 4). However, it misses a more important point: Since 1938, foreign airlines have been banned from operating routes within the United States. It is time to open up the industry to more competition by rescinding this ban.
High-end carriers such as Singapore Airlines or Emirates might then put pressure on domestic carriers to improve their service. Large and efficient airlines such as Ryanair or Wizz Air might help keep prices low for budget travel, since they have helped transform air travel in Europe. We embrace free trade and open competition in most industries; consistency demands that we do the same for air travel.
Jonathan Haughton
Advertisement
Arlington
The writer is chair and professor of economics at Suffolk University in Boston.
Issue of competition aside, the merger could be a costly mistake for JetBlue
The issue in front of a federal court in Boston — that the merger of JetBlue and Spirit could be anticompetitive — misses a larger point, namely whether the deal would work to improve the traveler’s experience.
I am a strategist. My strategy warning lights are flashing. When a business whose base business is declining — as a frequent flier on JetBlue, I have experienced the decline — tries to add a new business model, it risks spectacular failure. Mergers are expensive and have odds of success below 50/50. Even a normal expansion through a merger is a coin flip. JetBlue’s current condition signals what could prove to be a costly mistake.
Thomas L. Doorley III
Harwich Port
The writer is founder and chair of Sage Partners.
Advertisement