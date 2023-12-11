Patriots’ Bill Belichick still won’t name a starting quarterback, but continues to praise Bailey Zappe, offense

Asked if it will be a competition this week between Zappe and Mac Jones in practice, Belichick said that will be discussed.

Despite Bailey Zappe’s performance in Thursday’s win over the Steelers, Bill Belichick was cagey when asked Monday if Zappe had done enough to be named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“We’ll talk about that,” he said. “We don’t practice until Wednesday, so we’ll talk about that over the next couple of days. We’ll try and make sure everybody is ready to go. And hopefully everybody will be ready to go.”

Advertisement

Zappe finished 19 for 28 for 240 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against the Steelers. Belichick did praise the offensive work as a whole in the win, saying that production as a unit was one of the positives worth taking out of the game.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Production comes from units, and no individual can do it by himself on any side of the ball,” he said. “Offense, defense, special teams. We focus on unit performance and production. Of course, individual production goes with it. But we did a good job offensively, moving the ball. We had some explosive plays. Three touchdowns in the red area. There were some positive things. Certainly not perfect — things we can improve on and need to do better. But that’s what it was.”

As he has done before this season, Belichick praised Zappe’s even-keeled approach, saying the second-year signal caller out of Western Kentucky has done well “taking care of the ball” and managing the game.

“Bailey’s been pretty consistent,” Belichick said. “For the most part, he’s done a good job of taking care of the ball at the quarterback position. We haven’t had a lot of negative plays, turnovers and just negative plays — penalties that are related to the quarterback position. Delay of game and things like that.

Advertisement

“He’s done a good job managing the team and taking care of the ball. There are always plays that players and coaches can do a little better when you look back over the game. But again, everybody who plays in the game feels that way. Bailey works hard and tries to correct his mistakes. [He] tries to learn each week and actually learn each day. So I’m sure he’ll continue to do that.”

Asked why Zappe didn’t get the call to start earlier in the season, Belichick said they “made the decision when we thought it was the right time to make it.”

Belichick also discussed a few other things, including Jabrill Peppers dedicating the win over the Steelers to Belichick.

“We needed it. I just feel good we could get it done for Bill and the rest of the coaches,” Peppers told reporters after the game Thursday. “I don’t really like all the flak he’s been getting, because it’s on us as players to go out and execute. I personally feel like the game plan has been phenomenal week in and week out, and when we had opportunities to make plays, we didn’t make them. But we made enough tonight.”

“It goes both ways,” Belichick said Monday. “I have a lot of respect for what the team has done. To come in every day and prepare and work hard. We’ve lost some close games, and we won one Thursday night, which was great. So hopefully we can stay on that track and keep finding ways to win those close games.”

Advertisement

Belichick and the Patriots will look to make it two wins in a row for the first time this season Sunday when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Belichick acknowledged the sizable challenge that goes with trying to slow a player like Mahomes.

“Against a great player like that, it’s team defense,” he said. “There’s no one guy out there that’s going to stop Mahomes. It’s just impossible. The team has to play well defensively. They have a lot of good skill position players. Good players, good linemen.

“You’ve got to be able to play good team defense. You’ve got to be able to play the run, you got to be able to cover man and zone. Rush the quarterback. Tackles. We’ll need to do all those things. I [don’t] think there’s just one guy that’s going to stop this offense.”

Belichick and the Patriots will be facing a Kansas City team that’s lost three of four for the first time since 2021. That includes a bitter defeat Sunday night where the Chiefs took issue with a late offsides penalty, a call that Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said is usually preceded with a warning before a flag is thrown.

“It was a heck of a football game down to the end. Very disappointed that it ended the way it did,” Reid said after the loss to the Bills. “I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. A bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place.”

Advertisement

Asked about it Monday, Belichick said those situations really vary.

“I think that probably varies from crew to crew,” Belichick said. “Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes, it probably depends on what the official sees. But I really think you need to talk to the officials about that. I’m not going to get into how the game should be officiated. That’s their job.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.