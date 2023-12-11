EMass boys’ basketball: MVP of the Zach Markowitz Tournament, Bishop Fenwick’s Dom Paniello-Torres headlines Players of the Week

Josiah Adamson-Hardwick, Catholic Memorial — A skilled and speedy guard, the freshman from Dorchester had a memorable debut for the third-ranked Knights, scoring 20 points in Friday’s 76-61 nonleague win over Weymouth.

JJ Martinez, St. Mary’s — The sophomore guard is expected to shoulder the scoring load for a Spartans team that graduated four starters from last year’s Division 3 state finalist team. On cue, Martinez erupted for a game-high 30 points in Friday’s 67-59 nonleague win over Andover.

Dom Paniello-Torres, Bishop Fenwick — The sophomore forward was the MVP of the Zach Markowitz Tournament after recording 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 70-59 championship game win over Salem Academy. Paniello-Torres added 10 points and provided stellar defense in a 72-59 semifinal win over Winthrop.