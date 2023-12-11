EMass boys’ basketball: St. Mary’s on the rise to No. 11 in Globe Top 20 with win over Andover

St. Mary’s earned an impressive win to open the season, defeating Andover, 67-59, Friday night in the Mosakowski Tip-Off in Lynn. Primed for a breakout season, sophomore guard JJ Martinez scored a game-high 30 points to help the Spartans move up to No. 11 in this week’s Globe boys’ basketball Top 20.

Third-ranked Catholic Memorial was the only other Top 20 team to play last week, and the Knights handled their business with a 76-61 nonleague win over Weymouth on Friday. The rest of the Top 20 will open their seasons this week, with a number of intriguing games on the schedule.