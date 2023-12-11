EMass boys’ basketball: St. Mary’s on the rise to No. 11 in Globe Top 20 with win over Andover

St. Mary’s earned an impressive win to open the season, defeating Andover, 67-59, Friday night in the Mosakowski Tip-Off in Lynn. Primed for a breakout season, sophomore guard JJ Martinez scored a game-high 30 points to help the Spartans move up to No. 11 in this week’s Globe boys’ basketball Top 20.
Third-ranked Catholic Memorial was the only other Top 20 team to play last week, and the Knights handled their business with a 76-61 nonleague win over Weymouth on Friday. The rest of the Top 20 will open their seasons this week, with a number of intriguing games on the schedule.
Advertisement
Top-ranked Needham travels to Weymouth on Friday, No. 2 Malden Catholic hosts Lowell and Newton South, and No. 7 Lawrence and No. 8 North Andover square off Friday in a key Merrimack Valley clash.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll
The Globe poll as of Dec. 12, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Needham
|0-0-0
|1
|2.
|Malden Catholic
|0-0-0
|2
|3.
|Catholic Memorial
|1-0-0
|3
|4.
|Mansfield
|0-0-0
|4
|5.
|Newton North
|0-0-0
|5
|6.
|Central Catholic
|0-0-0
|6
|7.
|Lawrence
|0-0-0
|7
|8.
|North Andover
|0-0-0
|8
|9.
|Franklin
|0-0-0
|9
|10.
|Charlestown
|0-0-0
|10
|11.
|St. Mary’s
|1-0-0
|15
|12.
|Taunton
|0-0-0
|12
|13.
|Burke
|0-0-0
|13
|14.
|Everett
|0-0-0
|14
|15.
|Andover
|0-1-0
|11
|16.
|Natick
|0-0-0
|16
|17.
|BC High
|0-0-0
|17
|18.
|Brockton
|0-0-0
|18
|19.
|Westwood
|0-0-0
|19
|20.
|Scituate
|0-0-0
|20