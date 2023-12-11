scorecardresearch Skip to main content
EMass boys’ basketball: St. Mary’s on the rise to No. 11 in Globe Top 20 with win over Andover

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 11, 2023, 1 hour ago
St. Mary’s earned an impressive win to open the season, defeating Andover, 67-59, Friday night in the Mosakowski Tip-Off in Lynn. Primed for a breakout season, sophomore guard JJ Martinez scored a game-high 30 points to help the Spartans move up to No. 11 in this week’s Globe boys’ basketball Top 20.

Third-ranked Catholic Memorial was the only other Top 20 team to play last week, and the Knights handled their business with a 76-61 nonleague win over Weymouth on Friday. The rest of the Top 20 will open their seasons this week, with a number of intriguing games on the schedule.

Top-ranked Needham travels to Weymouth on Friday, No. 2 Malden Catholic hosts Lowell and Newton South, and No. 7 Lawrence and No. 8 North Andover square off Friday in a key Merrimack Valley clash.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 12, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Needham0-0-01
2.Malden Catholic0-0-02
3.Catholic Memorial1-0-03
4.Mansfield0-0-04
5.Newton North0-0-05
6.Central Catholic0-0-06
7.Lawrence0-0-07
8.North Andover0-0-08
9.Franklin0-0-09
10.Charlestown0-0-010
11.St. Mary’s1-0-015
12.Taunton0-0-012
13.Burke0-0-013
14.Everett0-0-014
15.Andover0-1-011
16.Natick0-0-016
17.BC High0-0-017
18.Brockton0-0-018
19.Westwood0-0-019
20.Scituate0-0-020


