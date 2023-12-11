Former NHL player and coach Tony Granato diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

CHICAGO — Former NHL player and coach Tony Granato said on social media Sunday night he was been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence from TV work for NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL Network.

The 59-year-old Granato posted on X that he will begin treatment this week.

“I wish I could reach out to everyone individually, but felt like this was the best way to share the news,” Grantato tweeted. “My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already.”