Iga Swiatek first player since Serena Williams to be named WTA player of the year in consecutive seasons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Iga Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award on Monday, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row.

Williams, who retired last year, was the WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15, the final four of the seven total times the American claimed that award.

Swiatek went 68-11 in 2023 with a tour-leading six titles, including at the French Open in June. That was Swiatek’s third championship at Roland Garros and fourth overall at a Grand Slam tournament.