As Jim Leyland heads for Cooperstown, one decision — against the 2013 Red Sox — still haunts him

Leyland pulled Al Alburquerque and went to righthander Joaquin Benoit instead of lefthander Phil Coke. Ortiz drove a first-pitch changeup into the home bullpen for a grand slam as Torii Hunter tumbled over the wall giving chase.

In Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series, David Ortiz came to the plate in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and the Red Sox trailing the Tigers, 5-1.

New Hall of Famer Jim Leyland doesn’t have many regrets when it comes to his career. But there is one decision that still eats at him, and it involves the Red Sox.

“That’s on me,” Leyland said. “I’m not sure today if I made the right decision or not. I think I did because it was my best relief pitcher and the guy I felt could make the best pitch.”

Instead of a 2-0 series lead for the Tigers going back to Detroit, the Sox won that game in the ninth inning on Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s walkoff single and went on to win the pennant.

“That [Red Sox] team found a way to win,” Leyland said. “A lot of people said we should have beat them and we probably should have. But I never take anything away from the team that wins. I don’t like that. You respect somebody when they beat you.

“That was probably our best team in Detroit. But the Red Sox did go on to win the World Series. So it wasn’t like we were playing somebody who wasn’t any good.”

Leyland said the other turning point of that ALCS was Mike Napoli’s home run off Justin Verlander in the seventh inning of Game 3. The Sox held on for a 1-0 win.

“A lot of people talk about that. We blew the second game and I don’t disagree with that,” Leyland said. “But Game 3 was the game that killed us. That crushed us. That hurt bad.

“Oh, man, Verlander was good that night. But Napoli got him.”

Leyland was unfailingly honest over 22 seasons as a manager, telling players the truth whether they wanted to hear it or not. It earned him respect from stars such as Barry Bonds to the last player on the bench.

“If you mislead a player, you lose them forever,” Leyland said. “If you tell them the truth, you lose them for about 24 hours.”

Leyland is a character. He was in his 60s when he managed the Tigers and still wore spikes with his uniform. He smoked in the dugout, chewed out umpires, and had firm opinions.

Such as: Larry Walker was a better all-around player than Bonds.

“Walker had the most tools because he threw better than Barry,” Leyland said. “Walker was a great player. Run, throw, hit, hit for power, play defense. Yes, terrific.

“Bonds was an unbelievable left fielder even though his arm wasn’t the greatest. I’m not going to get into controversy on Barry. Personally, I think everybody thinks Barry Bonds is a Hall of Famer. But that’s left up to somebody else.”

Bonds called Leyland after the Hall of Fame announcement, and it was emotional.

“He said, ‘You’re going to make me cry,’ " Leyland said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.