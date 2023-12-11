Patriots 2024 NFL Draft odds: Despite Thursday’s win, New England maintains No. 2 spot in draft order

The Patriots’ 21-18 victory against the Steelers on Thursday went against the hope of obtaining the No. 1 selection in the NFL Draft.
Still, while New England lost ground on the top pick, it managed to maintain its projected second overall selection following Sunday’s action.
The Bears continue to enjoy the Panthers’ misfortune since they own Carolina’s first-round pick. The Panthers lost, 28-6, to the Saints to fall to 1-12 on the season, giving Chicago a two-game cushion atop the draft order.
The Patriots and Cardinals are both 3-10 after Arizona’s bye week, but New England’s lower strength of schedule gives it the tiebreaker. The Commanders (4-9) hold the fourth pick following their bye week, and the Giants and Titans, who play in separate Monday night games, are just behind at 4-8.
Here’s a look at the current draft order entering Monday.
- Chicago Bears (via 1-12 Carolina Panthers)
- New England Patriots (3-10)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Washington Commanders (4-9)
- New York Giants (4-8)
- Tennessee Titans (4-8)
- Chicago Bears (5-8)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
- New York Jets (5-8)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)
Here is the remainder of the Patriots’ schedule:
- Dec. 17: vs. Chiefs (8-5)
- Dec. 24: at Broncos (7-6)
- Dec. 31: at Bills (7-6)
- Jan. 7: vs. Jets (5-8)
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.