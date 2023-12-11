Patriots 2024 NFL Draft odds: Despite Thursday’s win, New England maintains No. 2 spot in draft order

The Patriots’ 21-18 victory against the Steelers on Thursday went against the hope of obtaining the No. 1 selection in the NFL Draft.

Still, while New England lost ground on the top pick, it managed to maintain its projected second overall selection following Sunday’s action.

The Bears continue to enjoy the Panthers’ misfortune since they own Carolina’s first-round pick. The Panthers lost, 28-6, to the Saints to fall to 1-12 on the season, giving Chicago a two-game cushion atop the draft order.