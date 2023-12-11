On a quiet weekend for the Patriots, the drama surrounding Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick only intensified

But that normal Monday came after a weekend that was far from routine for the Patriots. Several events took place that intensified the discussion around the only topic that matters with the Patriots — Belichick’s future with the team.

“It’s week to week here this week against Kansas City,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI. “We’re going to focus on everything we can do to go out and play our best game of the year against KC.”

Bill Belichick and the Patriots returned to the office on Monday morning following a mini-bye weekend and did like always — tune out the noise and focus on the opponent ahead.

Most poignantly, the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday when the Bengals defeated the Colts.

This is unusual territory for Kraft and the Patriots, who are missing the playoffs for just the sixth time in Belichick’s 24 seasons as coach.

The 3-10 Patriots obviously have been hurtling toward this conclusion for weeks, but the finality of it on Sunday landed with a thud. The Patriots of old would say, “The season begins after Thanksgiving,” but this Patriots season is done two weeks before Christmas.

The Patriots are eliminated with four games to play, the earliest they have been out since 2000, Belichick’s first season, when they were also eliminated with four games remaining. In 2020, they played two meaningless games at the end of a 7-9 season. In 2002, 2008, and 2022, the Patriots remained alive until the final week.

All that’s left for the players is to play for pride, and for the fans to root for draft positioning. The scoreboard-watching this year entails rooting for the Giants and Titans to win on Monday night, and pulling for Kyler Murray to win another game or two for the Cardinals.

Belichick picked a bad year to have the franchise’s worst season in 30 years. Owner Robert Kraft told reporters in March, “We’re about winning and doing whatever we can to win. That’s what our focus is. It’s very important to me that we make the playoffs. That’s what I hope happens next year.”

Kraft has kept his intentions with Belichick close to the vest, however, making few media appearances this season and declining to give any hints about the future of his coach and his franchise.

But the buzz inside the NFL is that almost everyone believes Belichick will be fired after his 24th season. ESPN’s Pat McAfee even told Kraft so on Saturday on live television from the Gillette Stadium parking lots.

Kraft joined McAfee and other hosts on “College GameDay” before the Army-Navy game, and a 30-second clip at the end of the segment set the internet aflame on Saturday.

McAfee told Kraft: “Greatest dynasty in the history of professional sports. You should be incredibly proud of that. You’ve kicked a lot of [expletive] for the NFL, Robert Kraft.”

“We like to win,” Kraft responded, which couldn’t have made Belichick feel comfortable. “So we want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning.”

Here’s where it got awkward.

“I don’t envy your position, what’s about to happen,” McAfee answered back. “We all know. We don’t have to ask.”

The obvious implication is that “what’s about to happen” is firing Belichick. But Kraft didn’t answer. He sat speechless for a moment before the show cut to commercial.

Many internet sleuths declared that Kraft’s silence spoke volumes. He was given the chance to offer Belichick support, and he said nothing.

I view it a little more skeptically. It looked as if Kraft was blindsided by McAfee’s statement, didn’t know what to say, then was bailed out by ESPN host Rece Davis, who quickly threw to commercial.

In that same segment, Kraft also highlighted the importance of longevity. But it’s hard to know if Kraft was sending a cryptic message of support for Belichick, or just trying to avoid controversy and speak with as little substance as possible.

“Well, it’s all about people,” Kraft said. “Collecting good people. People of good character. People who are loyal. I’m very happy that most of our key people have been with us a long time. You know, we have a head coach who’s been with us 24 years. I think that’s the longest-serving head coach. But that’s the model we have in all our companies, to try to pick the best people.”

Of course, Kraft could have ended all speculation and declared right there that Belichick will be back in 2024. But why would Kraft do that? The season has gone so poorly that, at minimum, Kraft should take some time to evaluate before making any decisions on Belichick.

If Kraft’s ESPN appearance created intrigue, so too did Belichick’s appearance on the show. Appearing as the celebrity picker, Belichick was charismatic, informative, and even playful, squeezing his head into a 1963 Navy football helmet in an homage to his friend Lee Corso.

In other words, Belichick was everything he is not during his weekly news conferences.

Why the sudden show of personality? Maybe he was just letting off a little steam after a big Thursday night win during a frustrating season. Or, as at least one source close to the Patriots opined Monday, Belichick was auditioning for his next job, knowing that his time with the Patriots is coming to an end and the best place for a soon-to-be 72-year-old coach might be on TV, not the sidelines.

The weekend had one other story of significance — Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas left for the same job a job at Syracuse. The Patriots spent three years developing Douglas, including letting him serve as offensive coordinator during last year’s Shrine Bowl. His departure raises eyebrows.

Was it simply a case of a young coach leaving for upward mobility? The Patriots do lose coaches all the time to other opportunities.

Or was Douglas’s departure a sign that the Patriots’ coaches are starting to look for their next jobs? Coaching receivers at Syracuse is a lateral move, at best, from coaching receivers in the NFL. That’s not a job you take if all is well in Foxborough.

A dark winter has arrived for the Patriots, with four meaningless games remaining. But as this past weekend demonstrated, the intrigue is only heating up.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.