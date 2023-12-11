Red Wings’ David Perron suspended six games for cross-check to head of Senators’ Artem Zub

DALLAS — Red Wings forward David Perron was suspended for six games by the NHL on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain.

Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday’s game. Larkin was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and based on his average annual salary, Perron will forfeit $148,437.48 during the suspension. That money will go into the players’ emergency assistance fund.