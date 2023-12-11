The Revolution ended the season in disarray and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. So why are fans more excited than ever?

First, despite a late-season collapse, the Revolution have established an appealing style of play, making four playoff appearances in the last five years. Also, they have improved the fan experience at Gillette Stadium, according to Revolution president Brian Bilello. And so, despite not winning a championship, or featuring high-profile performers, the Revolution seem to have gained a foothold on the sporting stage.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution fell short in their 27th season, ending in disarray and bouncing out of the playoffs in the first round. Yet ticket sales are up, to the point where the Revolution expect an average attendance of 28,000 next year.

Advertisement

“Everyone knows the team’s been competitive, fun to watch,” Bilello said last week at the team’s training facility. “And certainly, we’ve been really good at home. So, scoring a lot of goals, we have really exciting players, Best XI players, league MVP [Carles Gil]. We continue to invest in the team and bring those type of guys in. So, I think we’ve shown the fan base that we’re willing and able to invest in the team, bring in good players, replace players when they leave. The product on the field is good, it’s going to be good next year. I think that’s a baseline. If you don’t have that you’re not going to be exciting to your fans.

“Second part, our season members see it a lot, but the general public doesn’t really see behind the scenes, everything we’ve put into the club from a sales and marketing and service standpoint. We’ve also invested heavily there, really trying to give a personalized, great experience to anyone that buys a membership package or a group night. That hands-on approach and high-level service really shows.”

The Revolution’s revival began in 2019, with the arrival of Bruce Arena, plus the addition of Gil and Gustavo Bou as Designated Players. Arena emphasized offense, and his tactics paid off. The Revolution ended a three-year playoff absence, then reached the Eastern Conference final in 2020, and set a regular-season record with a 22-5-7 (73 points) mark in 2021. The team slumped in 2022, but returned to title contention this season, going 12-4-7 before the league placed Arena on administrative leave. The fact the Revolution crashed out in the first round of the playoffs, and have been without a permanent coach since July, has not discouraged followers.

Advertisement

Next year’s home opener is expected to top 20,000 in attendance, highest for the Revolution since the stadium opened with a crowd of 22,006 in 2002. Then, there is the visit from Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, a probable 64,000-plus sellout.

Crowds for the Revolution have increased from a little more than 16,000 per game (18th in the league) in 2019 to 23,940 (eighth) this season. For the regular-season finale in October, 41,355 tickets were sold, and while bad weather limited the actual attendance, fans saw a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union that gave the Revolution a franchise-best 12-1-4 home record. Though the year ended in disappointment — playoff elimination vs. the Union — Revolution fans appear eager for more.

“We have really high retention rates, and we’re also selling a lot of new memberships,” Bilello said. “And that’s really triggered the enormous growth we’ve seen.”

Bilello said the use of business intelligence systems for analyzing ticket buyers’ preferences has helped the Revolution attain “over 90 percent retention rates for season memberships.”

Advertisement

But there is nothing like winning, and doing so with an attacking style.

“Obviously, the goal is winning the MLS Cup,” Bilello said. “But I think people that buy season memberships, what they’re looking for is a consistently fun to watch, competitive team.”

And just who are these diehards?

“We are a little younger than the other sports in this country — it’s young adults, it’s young families,” Bilello said. “And I think they really understand the sport and they understand what’s entertaining or not. We have one of those sports that can be really entertaining but it can also not be entertaining — if you’re playing a style where you’re winning a lot of games, 1-0, or tying games, 0-0.

“Fans are seeing the sport, they’re seeing talented guys. Sometimes we watch a few of our players do something on the field and we’re oohing and aahing — Carles is one of those guys. When fans are coming to the matches and they’re watching it and they’re being entertained, they’re like, ‘This is really fun and enjoyable and, like, I don’t want to go to one game I want to go to 17 games or six games.’ We’re getting people to come more often than they did before, and we’re turning those people who might come to one game a year into people buying season packages, six-game packages. That’s the biggest difference that we see.

Advertisement

“The real sign of health of a business is your customers are telling other people to transact with your business. So if people you’re doing business with are telling others your business is a great business to be part of, that to me is the ultimate sign.”

The Revolution remain committed to building a stadium in the Boston area, Bilello said. But if fans are flocking to Foxborough, it might not make sense to move.

“Not just in Boston but across the US, our league and our clubs haven’t maybe transcended yet into that more everyday conversation, of relevancy in our cities,” Bilello said. “Having a facility closer to Boston, our own venue, state of the art, changes the conversation around the club and around the sport. So you might give up something in attendance, but you more than make up for it in your ability to sort of grow the sport beyond just a live-gate experience.

“One great thing about soccer, and the NBA is starting to figure this out, you don’t just have league play. There is US Open Cup, Champions Cup, Club World Cup. There’s a lot of opportunities with soccer to get people that want to come to these matches throughout a variety of tournaments and games. I don’t think we’re as concerned about that. Yeah, you always want to maximize your attendance, but it’s really about maximizing your engagement with the club, and we think with having a new venue we’d be able to do that.”

Advertisement

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.