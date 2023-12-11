Shohei Ohtani contract shocker: Superstar defers $680 million of $700M deal with Dodgers

For purposes of the luxury tax, the contract is valued as a yearly addition to the Dodgers’ payroll of about $46 million. Under the collective bargaining agreement, for the calculation of a team’s tax payroll the value of deferred money is discounted at the federal mid-term rate. For all agreements this offseason, the discounting will be at the October 2023 rate of 4.43 percent.

Ohtani’s deal, agreed to Saturday, calls for annual salaries of $70 million, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Of each year’s salary, $68 million is deferred with no interest, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43.

Shohei Ohtani will receive just $20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43.

Ohtani’s contract, combined with those of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, raises the Dodgers’ total of deferred money owed to the three to $857 million from 2033-44.

Betts has a $365 million deal covering 2021-32 that includes $115 million in deferred salaries payable from 2033-44 and has the final $5 million of his signing bonus payable from 2033-35.

Freeman has a $162 million, six-year deal for 2022-27 that includes $57 million in deferred money payable from 2028-40.

Los Angeles’s high points of the deferred payments are 2038 and ‘39, when the trio will be owed $83 million, and 2040, when they will be due $84 million.

By receiving the vast majority of the money when he presumably will not be living in the United States, Ohtani also figures to have a tax benefit. California’s top tax rate for residents is 13.3 percent.

Also Monday, reliever Joe Kelly appears to be switching uniform numbers after finalizing his $8 million, one-year contract, opening No. 17 for Ohtani. The 35-year-old former Red Sox reliever was listed as No. 99 by the Dodgers on Monday, then No. 58 (which he wore in St. Louis from 2012-14) and then without a number.

Will Smith signs with Royals as likely closer

The Kansas City Royals finalized a $5 million, one-year contract with Will Smith, hopeful the lefthander will be able to close down games in a way their bullpen struggled to last season.

The 34-year-old, who has won World Series rings each of the past three seasons with Atlanta (2021), Houston (2022), and Texas (2023), also could earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games pitched: $125,000 each for 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, and 60 games.

“Finishing games is definitely where and why Will was attractive to us,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “It’s tough to do throughout the season, but he does have a track record and he’s going to have every opportunity to finish games.”

Smith allowed four runs in five appearances for Texas this past postseason, including two in the World Series against Arizona. He has finished games throughout his career, including at least 40 each of the past three full big-league seasons. But only in the past few years has he regularly gotten the ball in save situations. He had 34 saves for San Francisco during his All-Star 2019, 37 saves for Atlanta in 2021, and had 22 for Texas last season.

E-Rod deal could reach $100 million

Eduardo Rodriguez would earn $91 million over five seasons if a 2028 option is triggered in his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, an amount that could increase to $92 million based on innings. He would earn $100 million over five years if pitches a specified amount of innings and finishes top four in Cy Young Award voting in each of the first four seasons . . . Atlanta is sending $6.26 million to the White Sox along with Max Stassi, covering all of what the catcher is owed next year except for the $740,000 major league minimum salary to complete Saturday’s trade between the teams . . . Atlanta filled three openings on its coaching staff by promoting Matt Tuiasosopo to third-base coach, Tom Goodwin to first-base coach, and hiring Erick Abreu as bullpen coach. Also, bench coach Walt Weiss will assume the additional role of overseeing the infielders, which had been handled by new Angels manager Ron Washington . . . Vic Davalillo, a two-time World Series champion with the Pirates (1971) and Athletics (1973) who became the first Venezuelan-born player to win a Gold Glove during a 16-year career, died Dec. 6. He was 84 or 87, depending on conflicting sources.