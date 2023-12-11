With Shohei Ohtani settled, a sample of directions pitching-starved Red Sox could turn

Ohtani is set to officially join the Dodgers this week, as the team has made room on its 40-man roster for both he and righthanded reliever Joe Kelly, who agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal. It’s not Ohtani’s 10 years and $700 million, but Kelly should get a token of appreciation for giving up his No. 17. (He could always go back to the 56 he wore with the Red Sox from 2014-18.)

But that process still held up offseason business as most prominent free-agent starting pitchers waited to see where Ohtani would land.

A small handful of teams — perhaps only the Dodgers once they were prodded to raise their offer — had realistic hopes of signing Shohei Ohtani. Staying in southern California always seemed like his preference.

Now that Ohtani has made his choice, the next two weeks are likely to produce more action in the market. For the Red Sox, who have yet to improve a rotation that was one of the worst in the American League last season, it will be an important and telling time.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said at the Winter Meetings that the Sox could add as many as three starters, but will ownership be “full throttle” on getting back into contention as team chairman Tom Werner claimed last month? Or will the Sox continue to anger their fan base by making low-cost additions to the staff?

Setting the trade market aside, here is a breakdown of the free-agent starters still available:

Top shelf

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto: With Ohtani unlikely to pitch until 2025, the Dodgers badly need rotation help and Yamamoto will be a priority. The Mets and Yankees are after him, too, with their respective owners getting personally involved, and the Giants and Blue Jays also are in the mix.

Are the Red Sox still a team that competes at that level?

At 25, Yamamoto is one of the best pitchers in the world. He combines durability, velocity, command, and a splitter that leaves hitters shaking their heads.

LHP Blake Snell: A starter with two Cy Young Awards and a 3.02 ERA over the last six seasons certainly has great value, but Snell also has averaged a modest 5⅓ innings per start during that period. Teams will be willing to overlook that.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: He was very comfortable in Texas playing for Bruce Bochy and working with pitching coach Mike Maddux, who brought out his best. The Rangers want Montgomery back, but could be outbid in what will be a very competitive market.





Second tier

RHP Lucas Giolito: Once an ace with the White Sox, he has a 4.89 ERA the last two seasons, but is only 29. A fresh start and improved approach could revitalize his career.

LHP Shota Imanaga: A top-level pitcher in Japan, Imanaga has the benefit of good timing after being posted by Yokohama. He’s a strike-thrower with a deceptive four-seam fastball. Imanaga is prone to the home run ball, allowing 31 over 291⅔ innings the last two seasons.

RHP Marcus Stroman: He was 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA over 20 starts with the Cubs last season before allowing 22 earned runs his final 18 innings because of hip and rib injuries. The 32-year-old seems sure to have a choice of multi-year deals.

RHP Seth Lugo: A reliever for seven seasons with the Mets, Lugo had a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts for the Padres last season and has a group of teams interested.

Old friends

LHP James Paxton: He had a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts for the Sox last season, wearing down in the second half as fatigue set in — a product of making one start from 2021-22 following elbow surgery. The coaching staff spoke highly of Paxton last season.

RHP Michael Wacha: He was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 2022 for the Sox, but priced himself out of the market before settling for a one-year deal with the Padres. Wacha was 14-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 24 starts and should land a multi-year deal this time.

Take a chance?

RHP Jack Flaherty: A force for the Cardinals from 2018-21, Flaherty has a 4.84 ERA since. He’s only 28; the right pitching coach could change his career.

RHP Mike Clevinger: Injuries and a poor reputation changed the course of his career, but he had a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts for the White Sox last season.

The Red Sox invited seven non-roster players to major league spring training: lefthanders Jorge Benitez, Cam Booser, and Helcris Olivarez; righthander Frank German; infielder Jamie Westbrook; outfielder Mark Contreras; and utility player Eddy Alvarez. Alvarez, Booser, and German finished last season in the Sox organization. Benitez, 24, is a former Mariners prospect who is pitching well in Puerto Rico for Caguas, the team affiliated with Alex Cora. Olivarez, 23, is a former Rockies prospect who made only one appearance the last two seasons because of shoulder surgery. Westbrook, 28, has played 1,100 minor-league games the last 10 seasons for four organizations. Contreras, 28, played in 28 games for the Twins in 2022, hitting .121.

