‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ rehashes the original recipe

Aardman Animations, the team that brought us the “Wallace and Gromit” shorts, made its feature-length film debut with 2000′s “Chicken Run.” That film tells the story of Ginger (voiced by Julia Sawalha), an English hen who wants to see the world outside her home at Tweedy’s Farm, and Rocky (Mel Gibson), an American rooster who mysteriously falls from the sky and piques Ginger’s interest.

Tweedy’s farm is run by the angry, chicken-hating Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson), who plans to use one of Aardman’s signature Rube Goldberg-esque contraptions to turn Ginger and her pals into frozen pot pies. Once the chickens get wind of this dastardly idea, they hatch an escape. Karey Kirkpatrick’s script pays homage to great prison-break films like “The Great Escape” (1963) and “Papillon” (1973), and the result is a very funny and charming movie.

Kirkpatrick returns to write the sequel, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” with John O’Farrell and Rachel Tunnard. Jane Horrocks also returns as Babs, the somewhat dotty hen who knits. Imelda Staunton reprises her role as Bunty, the best egg-layer in the group. Nick (Romesh Ranganathan) and Fetcher (Daniel Mays), the two egg-loving rats who assisted in the last escape, are also here.

Lead characters Ginger and Rocky are also back, though they sound jarringly different. Thandiwe Newton takes over as the voice of Ginger, and Zachary Levi replaces Gibson as Rocky. Neither is able to capture the vocal magic of their predecessors. Newton is too understated, as if her character has lost her spark for adventure, and Levi overplays Rocky’s hyped-up drive to be the hero.

Perhaps the reason Ginger seems so chill that she’s happier than she’s ever been. She and Rocky are raising their daughter Molly (Bella Ramsey) on an island paradise directly across from the former location of Tweedy’s now-defunct farm. Molly inherited her mother’s penchant for adventure as well as her lack of respect for authority, making her a typical teenager just itching for trouble.

While the script defines these quirky characters well, it doesn’t have anywhere to go with this new story. So, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” reverses the plot of the first film: Instead of breaking out of a prison, Ginger and Rocky are breaking into one. The film makes so many callbacks and hat tips to “Chicken Run” that it feels less like a sequel and more like an inferior remake.

Frizzle (Josie Sedgwick-Davies) and Molly (Bella Ramsey) in "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget." Netflix

Molly discovers there’s something intriguing going on across the lake, so she disregards Ginger’s warnings and hops on a boat to the other side. There, she finds a chicken utopia where everyone is happy living in one big amusement park. She meets Frizzle (Josie Sedgwick-Davies), a resident with whom she quickly bonds.

Everything seems to good to be true — and it is! Chicken Disneyland is actually a wicked clever parody of free-range farms that let animals roam free before leading them to slaughter. Once again, it’s Mrs. Tweedy doing the butchering; she has a new partner, Dr. Fry (Nick Mohammed), and a new machine that turns chickens into crispy nuggets.

Ginger and her friends embark on a rescue mention once they realize Molly has been captured. I’m disappointed no one said, “Molly, you in danger, girl!” like Whoopi Goldberg’s Oda Mae does in “Ghost.” But there are plenty of other movies “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” steals from, including 1975′s “The Stepford Wives.”

The general rule of sequels is that they’re bigger, louder, and broader in scope. It would be hard to top the climactic chase scene of “Chicken Run” (Aardman does these sequences better than most live-action films), so the animators simply added a lot more chickens to chase here. Though the outcome gives a nice punch line to Fowler (David Bradley), the old Royal Air Force rooster from the first film, Ginger and Rocky’s second escape from incarceration is unmemorable and barely raises the pulse.

Molly (Bella Ramsey), Ginger (Thandiwe Newton), and Rocky (Zachary Levi) in "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget." Netflix

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” isn’t a bad movie; it’s just an unnecessary one. Whoever thought audiences would be clamoring for the sequel to a 23-year-old film with such a satisfying ending to its story must have been out of their clucking mind.

Then again, maybe Netflix figured fans of the original would want to share the characters with their kids. You can get the same results by skipping this movie and watching Ginger’s first adventure.

★★

CHICKEN RUN: Dawn of the Nugget

Directed by Sam Fell. Written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell, Rachel Tunnard. Starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Miranda Richardson, Bella Ramsey, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Nick Mohammed, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley. On Netflix. 101 min. Rated PG (a six-piece order of peril)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.