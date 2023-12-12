Donald Glover, Maya Erskine star in upcoming Amazon adaptation of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Here’s one to look forward to. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are the leads in an Amazon series adaptation of the 2005 movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. He’s from “Atlanta” and “Community,” she’s from “PEN15,” there are eight episodes, and the series premieres on Feb. 2.

The plot of the series differs slightly from the movie. Glover — the show’s co-creator — and Erskine play strangers who work for the same spy agency, which offers them a life of wealth and travel if they’ll participate in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Initially, Erskine’s role belonged to Phoebe Waller Bridge, but she left the project due to creative differences.