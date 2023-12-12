‘The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show’ has the Gold Dust Orphans up to their usual mischief and mayhem

Landry’s mashups get zanier every year: This year’s show uses the ‘70s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as its base, spicing it up with eclectic, often bawdy, and always hilarious elements that include Santa Claus, reindeer Rudolph and Clarice, a bris, a visit to the Barbra Streisand Telekinetic Playroom, puppet versions of GBH radio hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan, and controversial US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as the villain.

Ryan Landry and his gifted Gold Dust Orphans have raised the bar once again with this year’s holiday extravaganza, “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show,” running through Dec. 23 at the Iron Wolf Theatre in South Boston.

Advertisement

We do, for the most part, follow “Rocky Horror’s” Brad and Janet — here portrayed as pixies Brad Keebler (Eric McGowan) and Janet Winky (Taryn Lane) — who land on the doorstep of Temple Schmemple, home to mad scientist Hermione P. Grinchley (Landry). Grinchley has just completed her creation of Rocky (played by burlesque performer Spookey, whose impressive athletic performance on the silk, lyra, and balance blocks alone was worth the price of admission), while her servants Gift Wrap (Joey Pelletier) and Fuchsia (Kiki Samko, who also directs) plot their return to their home planet of Ishkabibble. Brad and Janet discover that their version of Christmas is not the only way people celebrate the season, and they join the battle to prevent Greene (Scott Martino) from wiping out the nation’s liberals and blaming it on Santa.

The Braude and Eagan puppets serve as narrators to help keep your head from spinning from the roller-coaster plot twists, but it doesn’t really matter. Any time a thread starts to unravel, a “fork in the road” appears — a hilarious cutlery costume cast-off from “Beauty and the Beast” to remind us that no matter how gleeful, groan-inducing, and goofy, Landry’s theme is always love, tolerance, and most importantly, joy.

Advertisement

Ryan Landry as Hermione P. Grinchley, with Kaedon Gray (left) and Briana Scafidi, in "The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show." Michael von Redlich

The highlight of the production for me was the music — both the choice of songs, their placement in the show, and the truly inspired lyrics. From the opening number, a rewrite of David Bowie’s “Star Man” (which includes the lyrics “it is the Christmas season, and there is no rhyme or reason”) to the closing sing-along, “And So This Is Christmas” “and Ramadan, and Kwanza, and Hanukkah, too,” the songs framed the mayhem even better than the plot. Other reimagined numbers included “Hello, Dolly!,” Alice Cooper’s “Under My Wheels,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” (“cut me a piece of that pumpkin pie”), Patti Smith’s “Because the Night,” Three Dog Night’s “One” (poor Rudolph), Bowie’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” (here changed to Yuletide), the Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends,” and John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

The House of Martino’s sets, costumes, and props never disappoint, but the creative masterminds have truly found some jaw-droppers, including a pay-phone costume, a toy Santa who climbs up a chimney and slides down on repeat, and ray-gun menorahs that are threatening in all the wrong ways. And don’t even get me started on the dancers’ costumes, including giant lips, inflatable astronauts and spaceships, spooky trees, and the blow-up Monster who performs the “bris.”

It’s hard to believe the Gold Dust Orphans have been skewering convention for a quarter century. What makes them a highlight of every theater season is Landry’s promise to generate belly laughs and give us pause to think, and his immensely talented troupe’s ability to deliver on that promise.

Advertisement

THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW

Written by Ryan Landry. Directed by Kiki Samko. Presented by Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At the Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association, 368 W. Broadway, South Boston. Through Dec. 23. $59.99-$100. https://rockymenorah.brownpapertickets.com.

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne818@gmail.com.