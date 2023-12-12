With a new album and show, rockabilly duo Jittery Jack and Amy Griffin are retro-active

“But is she good?” asked Patey. The answer, clearly, was yes. And while that band, the Raging Teens , is mostly a memory, Patey and Amy Griffin are still making rockabilly together. After nearly a decade away from the studio, the pair finally have a new release, “Tonight’s the Night, ” which is credited to “Jittery Jack with Amy Griffin on guitar.” They’re celebrating their release on Boston’s Rum Bar label with a show Saturday at Faces Brewing in Malden that also features Deke Dickerson , the guitarist and recent Merle Travis biographer whose loving approach to preserving 1950s music helped inspire the Raging Teens in the first place.

Kevin Patey, known to rockabilly fans as Jittery Jack , admits that 27 years ago one of his bandmates was raving about a potential lead guitarist — but cautioned that “she’s a girl.”

“Amy’s playing is very unique,” says Patey in the back office of his business, Jack’s Barber Shack in Beverly. “A lot of players in this style just mimic a handful of licks, but Amy takes a very creative approach.”

“If I wrote songs with too many parts, words, too many changes, too much of everything, Kevin helps make it into a real song,” laughs Griffin.

Besides sharing a passion for making ‘50s-inspired music with a fresh feel, Patey and Griffin each display an offbeat sense of humor when it comes to their lyrics. Griffin’s “Crayfish Crawfish” reflects the eternal debate over how to pronounce words. In another song, Patey brags about being an “Avid Indoorsman.” Before he started cutting hair, Patey sold cars, and he stands up for his former profession with “Salesman Boogie.”

“Tavern at the End of My Career” is the ballad of a washed-up country singer who never made the Opry. Patey confesses that he got the idea for the title from a self-deprecating social media post that fellow Boston rocker Corin Ashley made when he had a show at Charlestown’s Tavern at the End of the World.

While Jittery Jack and Amy are regular headliners at rockabilly festivals in the United Kingdom and Las Vegas, the economic realities of playing vintage music mean they’ve always kept day jobs. Griffin, a longtime bike courier, is in school to become an X-ray technician. Patey was the longtime manager of the beloved music venue TT The Bear’s but had always considered cutting hair something that he could fall back on.

He noticed that Manchester-by-the-Sea, where he lives, had the need for a barbershop. His timing was ideal: He opened the business just as COVID restrictions were being lifted, and there was a flood of customers in dire need of haircuts. A second location in Beverly, which is filled with tiki decorations collected by Patey and barber and rockabilly DJ Todd Purple, opened last year. “It’s a lot of fun, and I think people like to come in because they’ll hear some different music,” says Patey.

Once their work lives calm down, Jittery Jack and Griffin plan to return to the road, where they can reconnect with audiences who like hearing a new spin on some old sounds. “This record will probably ruffle a few rockabilly feathers, since we try to push beyond the usual fare and subject matter,” says Patey. “But like [Sun Records owner] Sam Phillips said, ‘If you’re not doing something different, you’re not doing anything.’ ”

Noah Schaffer can be reached at noahschaffer@yahoo.com.

JITTERY JACK WITH AMY GRIFFIN ON GUITAR

Album release party. With Deke Dickerson, Pledge Pins, and MC Scott Cornish. At Faces Brewing, 50 Pleasant St., Malden. Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. $25. FacesBrewing.com