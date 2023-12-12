‘Wonka’: Who can take a prequel, make it feel brand new? The Chalamet can

If you’re a fan of the original 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” your childhood-era Wonka — and mine — will remain safely entrenched in your heart and your nightmares. Though he’s very good in the role, Timothée Chalamet is not going to make you forget Gene Wilder’s iconic performance as Roald Dahl’s mysterious chocolatier.

Sure, both Wilder and Chalamet’s Wonkas peer out from under a top hat, sing and dance, have a mischievous twinkle in their eyes, and come up with baffling yet delicious confections. And both of their films take unnecessary swipes at overweight people. But that’s where the similarities end. The twinkle in Wilder’s eye was pure malice; in Chalamet’s, it’s pure wonder. Wilder’s Wonka was a lovable sadist; Chalamet’s is an unshakeable optimist.

I initially thought that innocence might present a problem, but it actually makes sense. After all, “Wonka” gives us a young upstart, not an older success story. Nobody is born jaded, and a cynic is really an optimist whose backside has been shredded by life. Whatever chain of events befell Chalamet’s Wonka and turned him into Wilder’s — now that’s the movie I want to see.

In the meantime, I concede I should have worried less about “Wonka” because I was in the capable hands of Paul King. He directed the two magical “Paddington” movies, which I loved for their characters and the sweet yet occasionally chaotic world they inhabited. In fact, I consider “Paddington 2″ (2017) to be one of the most heartwarming and enjoyable films of the last 30 years.

Olivia Colman and Timothée Chalamet in "Wonka." Warner Bros. Pictures

Alas, “Wonka” isn’t on the same level. It does, however, showcase King’s knack for world-building. He oversees a world that’s three parts Dahl and two parts Dickens. The spectacular production design by Nathan Crowley gives us such terrible delights as a grungy sweatshop laundry run by mean Mrs. Scrubbit (Olivia Colman); ominous fountain squares where the chief of police (Keegan-Michael Key) harasses our hero; and gigantic bank vaults and sinister basement dungeons filled with enough chocolate to reach the ceiling.

There’s also a psychedelic, colorful chocolate shop filled with amazing (and edible) wonders. “Don’t forget to eat your basket,” shoppers are told, a hat tip to the “you can even eat the dishes” lyric in the song that became the bane of Sammy Davis Jr.’s career, the original film’s “The Candy Man.”

Chalamet’s Wonka is closer to the original film’s Charlie Bucket. Like Charlie, he’s searching for his own golden ticket, albeit a symbolic one; in this case, it represents a way for him to afford to open up a shop where the world can sample his wares. Like the slogan for Lucky Charms cereal, Wonka’s creations are magically delicious. They tickle your palette while giving you a flighty feeling — sometimes literally.

From left: Timothée Chalamet, Mathew Baynton, Paterson Joseph, and Matt Lucas in "Wonka." Warner Bros. Pictures

But Wonka’s dream won’t come easy for two reasons. The first is a cartel of chocolatiers led by Slugworth (Paterson Joseph) and his cronies Prodnose (Matt Lucas) and Fickelgruber (Mathew Baynton). They own a monopoly on candy shops in the square where Wonka hopes to set up shop and use the police chief as muscle to keep competitors out. Their chocolate is guarded by 500 monks led by Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson.

The trio sell bougie chocolate at exorbitant prices designed to keep the impoverished from buying them. Their disdain is so great that one of them gets physically ill at the mere mention of the word “poor.”

One of those down-on-his-luck folks is Wonka himself, which leads us to the second reason his dreams won’t come easy. The film opens with him singing “A Hatful of Dreams,” a wonderful “I Want” song about the rapidly dwindling number of silver sovereigns in his pocket. When his charity and bad luck render him broke, he rents a room for one sovereign at a place run by Mrs. Scrubbit and her deep-voiced henchman, Bleacher (Tom Davis).

Calah Lane and Timothée Chalamet in "Wonka." Warner Bros. Pictures

Unfortunately, Wonka doesn’t heed the advice of this film’s Charlie Bucket stand-in, an orphan named Noodle (Calah Lane), who tells him to “read the fine print” of the rental contract. That fine print mentions a lifetime of indentured servitude working in Scrubbit’s massive laundry.

Noodle and Wonka become fast friends, and they plot to not only help their fellow laundry workers escape, but to bring down both Mrs. Scrubbit and Big Chocolate. Their plan is set in motion through an ingenious plot written by King and Simon Farnaby and several entertaining musical numbers set to songs by Neil Hannon, whose lyrics are alternately magnificent and cringeworthy.

The musical theater queen in me threw shade when a song demanded that I put “Wonka’s chocolates into your pockelets,” but I still can’t get that lyric out of my head. That same queen appreciated the old-school, Hollywood-style musical staging of set pieces where Chalamet’s talents as a song-and-dance man shine.

Additionally, the score by Joby Talbot teases us with snippets of “Pure Imagination”— the best song from the original film — using them as emotional signposts leading to the heartwarming moment where Wonka finally sings his own version.

Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant in "Wonka." Warner Bros. Pictures

Lest I forget, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant — King cast staples — show up in small, effective roles. Hawkins plays Wonka’s mother, the inspiration for his chocolate dreams and a figure of unconditional love. Grant has fun as a surly Oompa Loompa who steals from Wonka to repay a debt he is owed.

At one point during the screening, I wrote, “My God, this is working!” in my notebook. I shouldn’t have been so surprised. It’s not as memorable as the original, but like a good piece of chocolate, “Wonka” is at its most delectable when you’re consuming it.

★★★

WONKA

Directed by Paul King. Written by King and Simon Farnaby. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Tom Davis, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson. At AMC Boston Common, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, suburbs. 116 min. PG (mild violence gets into your pockelets)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.