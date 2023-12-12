Somerville-based Bluebird Bio got its sickle cell gene therapy approved. Will it matter for the struggling biotech?

Ordinarily, such an early approval would signal a strong endorsement and boost the company’s prospects in the market and on Wall Street. But Bluebird’s medicine, called Lyfgenia, was overshadowed by the approval on the same day of another sickle-cell drug, the first to use the revolutionary gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9.

The Food and Drug Administration not only approved the Somerville biotech’s gene therapy for sickle cell disease, a debilitating inherited blood disorder, but did it 12 days before the agency had scheduled a decision.

At first glance, Friday should have been a triumph for Bluebird Bio.

The dual approvals have linked the two drugs, inviting comparisons while positioning the gene-editing drug, called Casgevy, to come out on top, analysts said. Casgevy, developed by Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals and its Swiss partner CRISPR Therapeutics, costs nearly $1 million less than Lyfgenia and has a better safety profile.

Bluebird, which had won approval of two other gene therapies for rare diseases, had expected Lyfgenia to make it profitable. But the company’s stock fell by more than 40 percent Friday after the approval of Lyfgenia and the release of its pricing. The share price, which was $2.75 Tuesday morning, has yet to recover from the sell-off.

Mani Foroohar, an analyst at the Boston investment bank Leerink Partners, said Bluebird was weakened by the approval. He said investors are asking if Bluebird would be better off as part of a larger drug company with more resources to market Bluebird’s three approved products.

The question, he said, is “extremely reasonable.”

For his part, Bluebird’s chief executive, Andrew Obenshain said analysts and investors are ignoring important details about the approval of Lyfgenia, including the company’s willingness to refund insurers if the treatment doesn’t work. He said he’s confident in Bluebird’s future as an independent company.

“There is no one better to bring these gene therapies to patients than us,” he said.

No one disputes that Casgevy and Lyfgenia are both “milestone” medicines, as the FDA put it.

Both are one-time intravenous infusions administered in treatment programs that require hospitalization, off and on, over several months. Both proved remarkably effective at eliminating the excruciating pain that is a hallmark of sickle cell, which mostly afflicts people of African descent. And both were expected to carry price tags of seven figures per patient, and did.

But Bluebird priced Lyfgenia at $3.1 million, while Vertex and its business partner CRISPR priced Casgevy at $2.2 million.

Bluebird’s price tag drew criticism from an independent Boston-based drug-pricing watchdog group, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER, which weighs drug costs against other medical savings and the benefits to patients and families, While Casgevy is “close to the upper bound of ICER’s estimate of a fair price,” Lyfgenia is “substantially higher than what ICER feels would be a fair price,” aid Dr. David Rind, ICER’s chief medical officer,

Lyfgenia also raised safety concerns for the FDA. Its prescribing instructions carry an FDA “black box” safety warning because two patients in clinical trials died from blood cancer after receiving an earlier version of the medicine. The FDA recommended that patients who receive the treatment undergo lifelong monitoring for these malignancies. Casgevy, in contrast, carried no such warning.

The price difference and safety warning “provide Casgevy with a large and potentially insurmountable competitive advantage” over Lyfgenia, said Gil Blum, an analyst with Needham & Company, in a note to investors.

Obenshain disagreed. Concerning the price, he said that analysts are overlooking the refunds that Bluebird plans to offer public and private insurers if Lyfgenia isn’t as effective in patients as Bluebird thinks it will be. “We are in advanced discussions with payers on exactly that,” he said.

As for the black box warning, Obenshain said the two deaths in a clinical trial occurred with an earlier version of Lyfgenia “which we no longer use.”

Foroohar, the Leerink analyst, said that perhaps an even bigger blow to Bluebird was a decision by the FDA not to grant the biotech a so-called “rare pediatric disease priority review voucher” as part of the approval. The FDA grants such vouchers to speed approvals of new pediatric medicines as an incentive for companies to develop them.

A sign for the US Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Bluebird was counting on selling the voucher — essentially a valuable commodity — to another drug firm for $103 million and using the money to help roll out Lyfgenia.

In a call with analysts late Friday, Bluebird said the FDA didn’t grant the voucher because the agency concluded that Lyfgenia and Zynteglo, the biotech’s approved gene therapy for a related blood condition called beta thalassemia, contain the same “active ingredient.” The FDA approved Zynteglo in August of last year, making Lyfgenia ineligible for another voucher.

Obenshain said Bluebird plans to appeal the denial of the voucher.

Bluebird doesn’t have much money to spare. It ended the third quarter with $227 million in cash and said it expected to only have enough money to meet expenses into the second quarter of 2024.

Unless Bluebird has a robust rollout of Lyfgenia soon, said Foroohar, the Leerink analyst, it will run out of money next year.

Sami Corwin, an analyst at the Chicago-based investment bank William Blair, said in a note to investors that “it remains unclear if Bluebird will be able to successfully transition into a profitable, commercial-stage company and compete with commercial giant Vertex in the sickle cell disease space.”

Vertex, which specializes in cystic fibrosis drugs, was established in 1989 and has a market value of about $91 billion. Bluebird was founded in 2010 and has a market value of about $300 million.

Obenshain said he’s not worried about bringing Lyfgenia to market or running out of money. “We’re very confident we will be able to finance the company,” he said.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.