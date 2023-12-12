As cable companies hike rates, the price of pay TV keeps going up

A spokeswoman for Verizon Communications, the area’s second-biggest provider, said it raised cable TV rates by $5 to $9 per month in March. And in October, Verizon raised its internet fees by $4 or $10 a month, depending on the plan.

The latest price hike comes from Comcast, which last week said that average cable and internet bills will increase by 3 percent starting in January. That amounts to an increase of $3 or $4 a month for most customers, said industry analyst Bruce Leichtman .

The cost of watching television keeps going up, as traditional cable and satellite TV companies join streaming networks like Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in jacking up prices .

Meanwhile, cable company Astound, which serves about 29,000 customers in Greater Boston, said it has no near-term plans for another rate hike, because it already bumped up prices by 8.3 percent during the third quarter of the year.

Satellite provider Dish TV increased prices by $5 a month in October, and in November, DirecTV raised rates by anywhere from $2 to $10 a month, depending on the customer’s service package.

So why are most cable companies raising their prices?

“The cost of cable TV content is increasing, particularly the broadcast TV content and the sports content,” said Leichtman. Cable and satellite companies must pay fees to carry broadcasts from local channels and national networks. Cable-only channels like CNN, Fox News, or Discovery also must be paid for their programs. And sports shows are the most expensive of all, with ESPN charging cable companies nearly $10 a month for every subscriber, even those subscribers who don’t watch sports.

Leichtman said these fees have continued to rise even as the number of subscribers to cable and satellite TV continue to fall. But that’s because the market for pay TV, whether on cable or streamed over the internet, is now saturated.

“This is a pretty mature industry,” said Leichtman. “There’s not a lot of growth.”

So, producers of TV programming can only prop up their profits by jacking up their fees, which cable companies pass on to a steadily dwindling number of subscribers.

Meanwhile, streaming services have spent billions on producing TV shows and movies, in a bid to sign up new viewers. But most are losing money and, like the cable TV networks, they see higher subscription fees as their best path to profit.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.