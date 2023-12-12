Harvard needs Claudine Gay as president more than she needs Harvard

Just take a look at what’s happening at the University of Pennsylvania, where its president, Liz Magill, resigned Saturday. The board, bullied by billionaire donors , lost confidence in her ability to lead a campus in turmoil over rising antisemitism. Her board chair is out, too, and there’s no sense the campus is any safer for Jewish students.

Gay would have just gone back to being a tenured professor , one of the best jobs in academia, while Harvard would have been roiling in the aftermath of caving to the pressure of rich donors , loud politicians, and powerful alumni.

Now that Claudine Gay gets to keep her job as Harvard president , let’s be clear about one thing: Harvard had a lot more to lose if its first Black president was forced to resign.

Gay and Harvard seemed on a similar path, but Harvard’s chief governing board — the Corporation led by Penny Pritzker, scion of the Hyatt Hotels fortune — had the fortitude to stand up to the mob-mentality that was fed on social media by billionaire alum Bill Ackman.

“Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” wrote 11 of the 12 members of the Corporation (Gay is the 12th) in a statement on Tuesday. “In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay.”

But the Corporation also addressed the elephants in the room: Gay’s missteps as president and newly-surfaced allegations of plagiarism as an academic.

In its statement, the board acknowledged the inadequacy of Gay’s initial response to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Oct. 7, and her apology for failing to denounce the genocide of Jews during her congressional testimony on campus antisemitism.

But the Corporation didn’t stop there. It had another fire to put out: the growing frenzy in recent days over a conservative activist and media outlet’s accusations that Gay may have claimed others’ work as her own in academic writings.

In its lengthy statement, the Corporation detailed how the university, upon learning about concerning allegations, began a review of Gay’s published work as a political scientist. The analysis “revealed a few instances of inadequate citation” and “found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.” Gay has requested corrections be made in those articles.

People walk through Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge on Dec. 12. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

I have been critical of the silence of Harvard’s governing board — which installed Gay as president in July. Demands for her resignation intensified after last week’s congressional hearing on campus antisemitism went viral. Gay — along with two other college presidents, Magill and Massachusetts of Institute of Technology’s Sally Kornbluth — bungled their answers on whether calling for genocide of Jews would violate their school’s rules. Two days after the hearing, MIT’s board issued a statement of unequivocal support for Kornbluth.

It took Harvard a little longer, and some may interpret the statement as mealy-mouthed. But I saw it as an honest and a transparent way to jumpstart a process of restoring the university community’s confidence in Gay’s ability to lead.

Perhaps it’s an outcome one would expect from a board led by Pritzker, a billionaire who was one of Barack Obama’s earliest backers when the Illinois senator ran for president in 2008. Pritzker — whose brother JB is the Illinois governor — served as secretary of commerce in the Obama administration. She went to Harvard as an undergraduate, and last year broke a barrier herself as the first woman to lead the Corporation.

Pritzker also chaired the presidential search committee that led to Gay’s appointment. So she’s vested in Gay’s success.

I would have loved to have been a fly in the boardroom listening to the debate involving two Black members, two Jewish members, and two former female college presidents: Ken Chenault, one of the first Black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company when he led American Express Co. and top litigator Ted Wells; the two former female college presidents, Shirley Tilghman who led Princeton and Biddy Martin who ran Amherst College, and the two Jewish members — Pritzker and Karen Gordon Mills, the former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In the end, the Corporation understood what was at stake. The alternative — for Gay to depart after less than six months — just wasn’t an option.

“We all would have so much to lose — not just Harvard, Claudine, but particularly women aspiring for leadership in higher education. That would have had a chilling effect,” said Jackie Jenkins-Scott, who is Black, and the interim president of Roxbury Community College and former president of Wheelock College. “This is an opportunity to reset, an opportunity for all of us in a very complex time ... It’s very hard being a president right now.”

There could be more detractors and tough times ahead. There always are for women of color in leadership. Let’s hope Harvard sticks with Gay for a while, and not just for the foreseeable future to get through a PR crisis.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.