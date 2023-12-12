Video game convention closes

One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves. The event hosted by a trade group, the Entertainment Software Association, had already been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in June 2020. But E3 was facing trouble before the pandemic, with a host of companies either skipping the fair or staging their own events nearby. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Probe into small Jeeps concludes without recall

US auto safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it will not seek a recall of about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. The agency opened the probe in December of last year after getting 15 complaints that drivers have gotten dashboard messages saying their coolant temperature is too high, followed by an immediate engine shutdown. But an investigation found that the failure rate was low and that the SUVs can normally be restarted immediately after the engine shuts down. The agency found only one allegation of a crash and no injuries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

GAMBLING

Union pushes for ban on smoking in Atlantic City casinos

Shawn Fain, the international president of the United Auto Workers union who recently won large raises for his workers, is taking aim at a new target: New Jersey lawmakers who are delaying votes on a bill to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos. The head of the powerful union, which represents workers at three casinos here, is urging legislators to move the bill forward in a scheduled hearing Thursday, warning that the union will “monitor and track” their votes. Many casino workers have been pushing for three years to close a loophole in the state’s public smoking law that specifically exempts casinos from a ban. Despite overwhelming bipartisan support from lawmakers, and a promise from the state’s Democratic governor to sign the measure, it has been bottled up in state government committees without a vote to move it forward. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Judge upholds Texas TikTok ban

A federal judge in Texas upheld the state’s TikTok ban on official devices and networks, rejecting a challenge brought by an organization that claimed the restrictions violated the First Amendment. The lawsuit, filed in July by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, had argued the ban on official devices — which extends to public universities — was impeding academic freedom and compromising on the ability of professors to teach and do research about the social media app. The Knight Institute brought the complaint on behalf of Coalition for Independent Technology Research, a group of academics and researchers who study technology’s impact on society. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEALTH CARE

Griffin and Geffen pledge $400 million to NYC cancer center

Billionaires Ken Griffin and David Geffen pledged $400 million to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, the biggest single donation in the center’s 150-year history. The announcement was made Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where Griffin was joined by MSK chief executive Selwyn M. Vickers and the show’s anchor Robin Roberts, a multiple cancer survivor. Their message underscored the growing urgency to combat cancer, with projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating a nearly 50 percent increase in cancer cases in the United States by 2050. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

STREAMING

Netflix releases viewer data for first time

Netflix is ready to tell the world how many people watch its shows. On Tuesday, the company released global midyear viewer data for every title on its service, the first of what Netflix said will be regular reports. The political thriller “The Night Agent” was the most-watched title globally in the first half of 2023, generating 812.1 million hours of viewing, Netflix said. That was followed by Season 2 of the family drama “Ginny & Georgia” and the debut of “The Glory”, a South Korean series. “Ginny & Georgia” delivered the biggest audience if all seasons of a show are considered. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

US regulators move toward requiring devices to prevent drunk driving

US auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday that it is starting the process to put a new federal safety standard in place requiring the technology in all new passenger vehicles. Such devices were required in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress in 2021. The agency says an advance notice of proposed rule making will help it gather information about the state of technology to detect impaired driving. The regulation would set standards for the devices once technology is mature, NHTSA said in a statement. It can take years for a regulation to make its way through the process, which includes public comment periods. In 2021, the latest year for which statistics are available, nearly 13,400 people were killed in drunken driving crashes, costing society $280 billion in medical expenses, lost wages, and loss of quality of life, the statement said. Alcohol-impaired crash deaths hit nearly a 15-year high in December 2021 with more than 1,000 people dying. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

PHARMACIES

Walgreens again looks to unload Boots

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is reviving discussions on a potential exit from its UK drugstore chain Boots, people with knowledge of the matter said, nearly 18 months after a sale process was scrapped. The company has been holding early talks about ways to separate Boots, which could be valued at about $8.8 billion in a deal, according to the people. It’s studying a London initial public offering as one possibility, the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MASS TRANSPORTATION

Subway users in D.C. face a rough ride next year

Subway riders in Washington are facing a tougher commute next year with the agency that runs the public transit system serving the nation’s capital forecasting thousands of layoffs and service cuts to plug a $750 million budget hole. That’s the future the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will present in an updated financial plan to its board on Thursday, according to a Monday briefing with reporters. WMATA, which serves more than 600,000 daily customers, runs the metro and buses in the District of Columbia and the surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia. The agency says it will have to cut its 12,000-person workforce by nearly 20 percent or about 2,300 people, a reduction that would lead to dirtier stations, a drop in safety and security measures, and reliability issues across its network. On top of the staffing cuts, WMATA is considering slashing service, including eliminating or reducing service on 108 of its 135 bus lines. The rail system, which currently runs until midnight most days, will cease operations at 10 p.m. impacting as much as 6 million customer trips, the agency said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS