An oil from olives grown on century-old trees

With an intense grassy fragrance and herbal and nutty flavors, the extra-virgin olive oil from Ancient Olive Trees begs for hunks of crusty bread to dip in. The olive oil is produced in Marin County in Northern California primarily from arbequina olives that grow on century-old trees. It makes sense since Spanish missionaries started to plant olive trees in California in the early 1800s. Cold-pressing the olives right after they’re picked early and still green helps give the oil its fresh flavor. The family company run by Aaron Mount produces two other products. One, the Archival Balsamic Vinegar, is a sidekick to the olive oil and is super rich and pleasantly tart yet sweet and syrupy. It’s aged up to 18 years in Modena, Italy, the birthplace of balsamic vinegar, but bottled in California. And then there’s the Dirty Martini Juice that has lingered in aging barrels with premium olives and then triple-filtered for crispness. Its bold brininess is potent for creating the dirtiest martinis. All three come in tall, slim stylish bottles with a convenient spout for pouring. (Each bottle is 12.6 ounces and $36.) To order, go to ancientolivetrees.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND