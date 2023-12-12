Airports predicted to be the busiest on record this holiday season, AAA says

Auto club AAA projects just over 7.5 million Americans will fly to their holiday destinations this year, eclipsing the 7.3 million who flew in 2019.

With pandemic travel concerns in the rearview for most Americans, airports are forecast to be the busiest they’ve ever been this holiday season, surpassing even the record number of passengers seen in 2019.

Overall, more than 115 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, making it the second highest year-end travel forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

The busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record was in 2019, when 119 million people traveled over the holidays, just weeks before COVID-19 swept across the country.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

More than 103 million travelers are expected to hit the roads this year, an increase of 1.8 percent from 2022, but fewer than the 108 million in 2019, AAA said.

AAA predicts that more than 4 million Americans will take other modes of transportation — including buses, trains, and cruises — this holiday season, compared to 3.66 million in 2022 and 3.89 million in 2019.

For motorists, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28, will be the most congested days on the road, and Saturday, Dec. 30 should also be a busy day, with more traffic than normal, according to AAA and INRIX, a company that specializes in analyzing traffic data.

INRIX estimates that the peak congestion in the Greater Boston area will be found on I-95 northbound at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, when the trip from Boston to Portsmouth, NH, will take approximately 1 hour and 41 minutes.

What are the best and worst times to travel by car?

On Dec. 23, the worst time to travel will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the best time will be before 10 a.m., according to AAA’s holiday travel forecast.

On Dec. 26, the worst travel time will be between 1 and 5 p.m. and the best time will be before noon On Dec. 27, the worst travel times will be from 1 to 7 p.m., and the best times will, again, be before noon, AAA said.

“Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 20 percent longer this holiday season. In major metros, especially in Denver, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C., drivers could experience nearly double the typical delays,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement. “Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations.”

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials also shared some tips in advance of the holiday travel season.

MassDOT recommends checking the battery, lights, brakes, and fluid levels on your vehicle before getting on the road, and consider getting snow tires that can provide extra traction and control. Remember to slow down when driving in wintry conditions, and beware of black ice on the roads, officials said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.