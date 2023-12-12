Hiram Falfan turns memories into magical tacos at Taquisimo in Union Square

This is your place for birria tacos — braised beef pressed into a crispy griddled tortilla oozing mozzarella cheese, dunked into beef consommé for an extra layer of earthy, fatty flavor. He also makes birria ramen, melding that rich broth with egg noodles and nutty salsa macha.

Somerville’s Hiram Falfan, 46, has two busy jobs: By day, he works in network security sales. He also wakes up early and comes home late to run Taquisimo, cooking the tacos he grew up on in Tijuana, Mexico. Falfan drew a following through pop-ups at Nibble Kitchen, a culinary offshoot of the Somerville Arts Council. Now, he has his very own stand at Bow Market in Union Square.

Advertisement

What made you want to cook for a career?

I always liked cooking. My grandmother cooked a lot. My mother cooked a lot. In Tijuana, it’s really common to grill. It’s by law! Usually on a Sunday, you have friends over; it’s really communal. At a young age, you learn how to place the charcoal. You have these little secrets. Some people light it with cotton balls and alcohol. My personal favorite is soaking a paper towel in cooking oil. You make a little house with charcoal, and it lights right up. I grew up around a lot of food and barbecuing.

My wife always knew that I wanted to do something in the food business, and she ran into the Nibble Kitchen program. They had an awesome program, and they let me basically prove my concept. I started building up a clientele and a following. That gave me the confidence to go ahead and do it on my own. Big props to those guys. Without that program, I probably wouldn’t have done it because, as you know, it’s really expensive to set up a restaurant. But food is my passion.

Advertisement

How do you balance two jobs?

It’s tough. I’ve been super lucky finding staff. But I’m not at the point that I can say, ‘I’m going to leave my job.’ So I balance it. I make the birria in the morning. I don’t let anybody else make the birria. I get there around 7 to put the meat in the oven. I work from home. I try to come in at least sometime the middle of the day, just to taste everything. I make sure the consommé tastes OK. If you’re not there 24/7, it’s a challenge.

How do you find staff?

It’s a lot of try and fail. One person comes in, and they’re either not willing to learn or they don’t have the passion. You want to ask your staff, ‘How do you feel about this person? Do you like working with them?’ Some people do work out, but they want more hours. I really wish I had more hours to give. I just had a lady come in from Chihuahua, and she was really, really good. But I said, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t have anything but a Saturday.’ Luckily, she was able to find somewhere else to give her the hours.

There’s not a big Mexican community here. Actually, a lot of my workers are Central American. I [work with] two ladies from Guatemala and a guy from El Salvador. Their food is somewhat similar. I train them on some things, but it’s familiar to them. And my cashier, the guy who runs the front of the house, is from Puebla. It’s pretty cool.

Advertisement

Tell me about the food.

We make birria. It’s all over the place now, but originally it’s from Jalisco. It made its way to Tijuana in the ‘40s and ‘50s. Tijuana has always been a crossing point to the US, and it’s always been a melting pot of cultures. There were Chinese immigrants, Korean immigrants. It’s like a hodgepodge. A lot of people don’t know this, but there’s always been a big Chinese community in Mexicali and Tijuana.

I want to keep our style of food simple. I wanted to start off with something that I love, which is birria. Typically, it’s a breakfast food. People come in super hungover in the morning. They have consommé; they have a plate of meat and some tacos, and they’re ready to go to work.

We also serve birria ramen. I do it with egg noodles. The first place I had birria ramen was at El Gallo. It’s located in Otay, Tijuana. These guys, they way they do it is to pop open an instant noodle cup. Then they drop in the consommé broth, made with shanks and a lot of bones. They drop this scalding hot broth into the ramen instead of water, and then they top it off with onions, cilantro, radishes, and hot sauce. And we do it the same way, except we don’t use the instant noodles. I put onion, cilantro, radish, salsa negra, and salsa macha, which is a peanut-based sauce, like a chili crisp. It’s really popular. Everything on my menu has a memory.

Advertisement

For example, the birria is a recipe from my stepmom’s side of the family. They gave it to me. I also took bits and pieces of places where I really liked to go eat. One of my favorite places is this birria place called Sergio’s. That’s where I got my recipe for my salsa macha, which has peanuts, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds.

And then, for example, the quesa birria? The restaurant doesn’t have a name. It’s called Pancho Villa because of the area it’s in. They have an amazing birria quesadilla. It’s gooey and delicious. The quesa birria was invented in Tijuana. The story goes that there’s a birria restaurant in this market, where some Americans pulled in and said, ‘Can you make us something from cheese?’ The guy behind the counter just grabbed a quesadilla and threw some meat in it. It’s not a Jalisco thing. It’s a pure Tijuana thing. The style of putting cheese inside the quesadillas and tacos is what makes it a Tijuana thing.

Birria tacos at Taquisimo handout

The food is really unlike a lot of other food in Boston. Have you found similar menus elsewhere?

I don’t know. I did do some research. I kind of went around a little bit, but I didn’t use it. All I knew is that I had really good memories with this food with my father and growing up. I just wanted to bring those cool memories and those delicious flavors to Somerville.

Advertisement

Somerville is a very open place. Bow Market has been so welcoming. For example, one of the things that I wanted to do was to set up outside, and make my tacos outside. They’ve given me that. They’ve let me do that. And my neighbors don’t really mind us making tacos.

Another thing that I wanted to focus on was the salsa. Mexicans love condiments. At a taqueria, there are always pickled carrots, pickled onions, three or four salsas at least, and maybe one or two types of guacamole. I really wanted to focus on that. I have four salsas, standard, and then I have a rotating salsa. We have the chili crisp. We have our salsa verde taquera, which tastes like avocados. Avocados are expensive in Mexico. You think you’re eating avocado but it’s not. It’s zucchini! We make a creamy jalapeno salsa, and a morita salsa — a smoky pepper similar to a chipotle. That’s what we make our red tomato sauce with. Then we make a serrano salsa, which is raw. That’s like a salsa verde. It’s a really fresh sauce. And it’s really good with the fattiness of the meat. It’s just crisp and fresh.

Where do you eat when you’re not cooking for yourself?

I love Red Rose in Lowell. That place is amazing. And Banh Mi Ba Le in Dorchester. There’s also this chicken place in Union Square — J&J. It’s a Portuguese place. They have really good grilled chicken, and they have this spicy garlic sauce. It’s amazing. For sushi? Ebi Sushi. And then Highland Kitchen. I like those guys. I’ve been going there for a long time.

What do you snack on at home?

I love nuts. And there’s this grain-less granola from Trader Joe’s that’s insane. And also one of my favorite things to snack on is Trader Joe’s Nordic crackers. They’re made with seeds. I put cream cheese on them. Then I put my salsa macha on it, and avocado and lime.

That sounds amazing. Let’s talk about the Boston food scene. What could be better? And what do you appreciate about it?

What could be better is if the state of Massachusetts could be more lenient with food permits and do what LA did, which is decriminalize street food vendors, right? The only other place in the world that I’ve been that’s just as crazy with food as Mexico is Thailand. And the quality of food you get on the street is so good. Same thing in Mexico. Some of these street-food vendors are so, so good. It’s great because it gives people the opportunity to become entrepreneurs and open their own businesses. And LA obviously has a huge immigrant influx. That’s one thing that I wish could improve our food scene: Make it easier for food vendors to set up on the streets.

One of the things that I love about the local food scene is our seafood. I love seafood. We have amazing Peruvian food in East Boston. Rincon Limeño does really good chicken. The Cambodian food scene up in Lowell is really good, and then also the Vietnamese food scene in Allston and Brighton, and all the Korean restaurants. I really enjoy that.

And what food can you absolutely not stand?

Hold on a second. That’s a tough one. I tried a 1,000-year-old egg, and I didn’t really like it. It’s a Chinese preserved egg. I love Chinese food, Cantonese and Sichuan. But that one wasn’t my favorite.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.