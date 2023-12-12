How do people who resemble Santa feel about their jolly burden?

When it does happen, it hits hard. The truth is, I have no chill around Santa Claus. When I see him at the mall, I melt. One night at Frank Pepe, a Santa on duty came in to pick up his order, and I blushed, 7 again. My condition is an embarrassing secret I would never want published in a newspaper.

Each year, the holiday season shows up a bit early, like a party guest who arrives before the snacks are out. I side-eye the hardware store Christmas trees, posed before the Halloween pumpkins are composted, and cringe at carols piped into the grocery store just after Election Day. The holiday season is a bit like an overhyped movie: I know I will check it out, but I’d like to wait a while.

For the last few years, a mysterious figure has appeared on my running route. He’s a birdwatcher with an uncanny resemblance to the jolly old man, and he sits on a granite block, binoculars poised toward the eagle’s nest across the marsh. We’ve been nod-friends, but I’ve never stopped to chat. Each December, the birdwatcher dons the hat. You know the one. When that happens, I catch myself tearing up and promise that soon, I will stop and say, “Thanks for wearing the hat. Thanks for knowing you look like Santa and for taking that extra step.”

Last year, I ran a few yards past him and paused, about to pivot, but ultimately continued on, too shy and too hurried. I would try again tomorrow, I told myself. But the next day, I picked up a case of COVID that would prevent me from running for months. And I never saw him again.

I was left to wonder what people who resemble Santa Claus feel about their jolly burden. Do they, like Birdwatcher Santa, play it up, or is December a good time to shave?

If you are 10 or so years of age or younger, please stop reading.

For the armchair psychologists, yes, my dad resembles Santa.

Ronald Crudele, the author's father. Lindsay Crudele

“Do you know how many times I get called out?” Ronald Crudele is a retired English teacher in Rhode Island. Representing Santa is a year-round responsibility. Picking up takeout pizza, he heard a boy say, “Mommy, it’s Santa!” He winked and said, “I’m just taking a break.” I’d left out cookies all those years when I should have left a Sicilian slice.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, I walked a nearly 5-mile loop around downtown Boston and saw not a single Santa lookalike. But maybe that’s the nature of magic: If you go looking for it, you won’t find it.

“No one looks like Santa Claus in the streets anymore,” said my friend, the South End artist Lee Barron, whose long white beard and mischievous demeanor have long confused — and inspired — kids at Christmas. “Kids wind up seeing who they think you are. … So I have to be quiet and let them project their movie.”

Barron, whose winter coat is red, said that this time of year, he sometimes carries an old leather book with him while out in stores. When a child, mid-tantrum, spots him, he said he points to his nose (Santa’s gesture connoting secrecy), and then pretends to write something in his book. It has had, he reports, a calming effect on the child, who is perhaps eager to remain on the Good List.

South End artist Lee Barron, whose long white beard and mischievous demeanor have long confused kids at Christmas. Handout

Dressed all in black but wearing a red scarf, Dan Bythewood, a bearded Jamaica Plain-based tattoo artist, shopped with his partner in a farm store recently. A small boy spotted him, looking, he reported, “stunned and fascinated.”

“He started tugging on his mom’s jacket pointing at me,” he said. “I just waved to him and said, ‘Hello there!’ We had a laugh with his parents about it. This has happened a few times to me during Christmas since my beard has gone all white, and it’s always very sweet and charming to me. Maybe Santa will be my second career after tattooing.”

And some do just that.

“Kids were always looking at me kind of quizzically,” said former kindergarten teacher Tedd Merlan of North Scituate, R.I. “I never knew. I was like, why are they smiling at me?” Several years ago, a mother approached him. “She thinks you’re Santa,” she explained.

Tedd Merlan's truck.

Now, Merlan and his wife, Cherie, are professionally known as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

About five years ago, a photographer was looking for a Santa in July, and Merlan, who looked the part, bought some red clothing and took the job. While he said that none of his kindergartners ever made the connection, it was an easy transition once he discovered his next chapter. An invitation from a farmer’s market to come back in December sparked Merlan’s professional Claus career.

Advertisement

Merlan attended a local chapter of Santa Camp, put on by the New England Santa Society, learning how to polish up his act and get the word out about his services. Now, he drives a shiny red truck emblazoned with a sleigh motif.

For those who resemble Santa, putting on a next-level Claus show means outsmarting a clever crowd: kids.

“They assume that because you’re Santa, you must know everything,” said Merlan, who workshopped his answers to potential questions at Santa Camp. Kids grow skeptical around the age of 12 or so, he said.

Tedd Merlan is a retired kindergarten teacher who's become a professional Santa. Courtesy of Tedd Merlan

The Elf on a Shelf trend — inspired by a 2005 children’s book — has inspired some kids to ask Merlan to guess their elf’s name as a way of testing whether Santa really knows all. Merlan developed an answer that involves complex elf logic and protects Santa’s credibility. Other conversations are harder.

“ ‘My mom and dad just got divorced,’ ” Merlan cited as one example. “ ‘I don’t see my dad much.’ … Those are a little difficult.”

Santa Camp attendees learn some of the tricks of the magical trade. Courtesy of Tedd Merlan

Yes, Santa’s red sack can feel heavy at times.

“I just tell them that there are always some things that Santa can’t do,” he said. “I can’t do anything about things like death. … There are things I can’t change.”

Still, Merlan’s Santa reminds children that he is a friendly intermediary of gift-giving generosity. For Barron, embodying Santa is an extension of his art and a path to imagination.

Advertisement

“You come down out of the sky, on a sleigh — it’s magic,” he said. “And so it makes kids feel there’s really, truly a magical world. … They imagine somewhere there’s something bigger and something more than the world around them.”

Indeed. Dan Newman, a South End doctor and Instagram-famous menswear dresser with more than a passing resemblance to Santa, said “being compared to Santa is the greatest compliment I can receive.”

I have not found Birdwatcher Santa yet this year. But if he’s reading this, I would like to finally say thank you for the magic you have brought to my coldest Decembers. I will keep looking.