Recipe: Mix raisins, dates, walnuts, and gingerbread spices for this generous, handsome pumpkin bread

If you like the wonderful aromas of gingerbread, this spiced pumpkin bread will hit all the right notes. Mix pure canned pumpkin puree with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, all-purpose and whole-wheat flours, brown sugar, raisins, dates, and walnuts. The loaf rises high in the pan, which is lined with parchment paper that you can use as a sling to remove it later. Make sure you bake it until it's cooked in the center; a skewer inserted into the cake will be clean when you pull it out. Slide the cooled loaf into a cellophane bag or use parchment paper to wrap it with ribbon to hold it in place. It's a generous, handsome loaf for the person on your list who needs a huge thank you or someone craving a giant infusion of cheer.

Makes one 8-inch loaf

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) 1 cup all-purpose flour ¾ cup whole-wheat flour ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¾ cup dark raisins ¾ cup chopped pitted dates ½ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature ¾ cup light brown sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 eggs ¾ cup canned pure pumpkin puree (less than half of a 15-ounce can)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Lightly oil an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan. Line it with 2 strips of parchment paper, one pressed lengthwise into the pan, the other crosswise, to completely cover the bottom and sides, with a 1-inch overhang to use later as a sling.

2. In a bowl, whisk the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

3. In another bowl, combine the raisins, dates, and walnuts. Toss them with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture.

4. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter for 3 minutes. Add the sugar and continue beating for 2 minutes. Blend in the vanilla.

5. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Beat in the pumpkin. The mixture may look curdled; that's OK.

6. With the mixer set on low speed, blend in the flour mixture, only until it is incorporated. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand.

7. With a large rubber spatula, stir in the raisins, dates, and walnuts and any flour in the bowl. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth the top. Tap it once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets.

8. Bake the loaf for 60 to 65 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the loaf comes out dry. The baked loaf will pull away from the sides of the pan a little.