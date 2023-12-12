Swiftmas? It’s the most significant holiday you’ve never heard of.

Soon, it would be Swiftmas Day— a.k.a. Dec. 13, Taylor Swift’s birthday — and Baron would be baking Swift’s beloved chai sugar cookies and exchanging Swiftmas gifts and… wait a second.

It was the week before Swiftmas, and Samantha Baron, an optician from Framingham, was flying. Her Swiftmas tree, four feet tall and shimmery white, would be arriving soon. Her homemade ornaments, one for each of Taylor Swift’s famous eras, and then some, were ready to hang. The Swiftmas cards had been mailed.

Ya, Swiftmas. Think of it as an uplifting version of Festivus, the George Costanza-family celebration that centers on the airing of grievances, a Friendsgiving without the implied slap to your family of origin. It’s your birthday and Halloween and Disney, if that’s your thing, all rolled into one.

In other words, the holiday the world was waiting for, even if we didn’t know it.

As Swifites (and onlookers) know, every day is Swiftmas in some sense. Swift’s music is the background to fans’ lives and their therapy sessions. Their only friends are other Swifities. Their time is spent trading friendship bracelets and hunting for hidden messages in Swift’s every utterance.

“My life is Taylor coded,” Baron said, speaking for many.

But even so, the actual Swiftmas is even bigger. Fan groups have been organizing card and gift exchanges. There are advent calendars counting down the 13 days from Dec. 1, and Swift-themed Elf on a Shelf journeys.

Hard as it is to imagine, Swiftmas was not always with us. It started life as a mere word to describe a 2014 viral event in which Swift surprised 32 lucky fans with lavish holiday gifts. Then Swift applied for a trademark, and by now, well, there’s a private school in Braintree that plans to give itself entirely over to the holiday on Dec. 13 (more on this in a moment).

It should be noted that many fans have long held the star’s birthday as a special day. But many feel that 2023 calls for something bigger considering the year she’s had. She was just named Time’s Person of the Year. Her concert tour is the first in history to gross over $1 billion, and it’s not even over. She seems to have boosted the ratings of an NFL game just by being in the crowd (to telegenically cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend).

And in November, her reach slipped the surly bonds of Earth, per USA Today: “Astronaut Kellie Gerardi takes friendship bracelets to space.”

“Something changed this year,” said Jessica Weaver, an electrical engineer who in her spare time hosts local Swift trivia nights — and is happily working her way through a $150 advent calendar that counts down to Dec. 13.

“My engineering friends went from asking ‘Taylor Swift, who is he?’ to knowing news updates about her faster than I did,” she said. “She’s shown that you can wear sparkly dresses and be ‘girly’ while still being an incredibly successful business woman.”

The holiday is new enough that, incredibly, some hardcore fans don’t know it has been anointed. But for those who are celebrating, the passion is raw, intense.

Samantha Baron's small tree that she's decorated. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“My dad went into prison right around the time I started listening to her music,” one Swiftmas celebrant said. “There were a lot of times I don’t think I would have gotten through things without her. I had someone to look up to that made me feel like I could be a better person.”

Swift helped Adelia Nocera through a hard time, too. “During the pandemic I was laid off from my job, and my husband was laid off, and she gave me something to latch onto,” said Nocera, an administrator for the New England Swifties Facebook group, and a certified medical assistant (who has since been rehired).

This year will be Nocera’s second Swiftmas, and her Dec. 13 plans call for a group video chat with 26 Swifties from across the country. The celebrants will be wearing merch, of course, and one by one they will open the packages they sent each other for the Swift-focused Secret Santa gift exchange.

“It’s something to look forward to,” Nocera said.

In Braintree the founder of Elements Academy, a private school with 15 students that focuses on child-led learning, has made Wednesday Swiftmas day — a move to capitalize on the passion of Farrin Elliott, a student who described their fandom at “15 on a scale of one to ten.”

The kids and teachers will stream the Eras tour movie. They’ll make friendship bracelets, sing Taylor Swift songs, and play Swiftie bingo.

“Swiftmas can be life-changing for kids,” said school founder Heather DiNino

Meanwhile, even as local Swifties are happily preparing for Dec. 13, they’re hoping for a second day of Swiftmas. If the giddy speculation pans out, it would be celebrated on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots will play Taylor’s boyfriend’s team, and if everyone’s wishes come true, she’ll be there supporting him.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.