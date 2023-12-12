Take that holiday lasagna to go with no worries or spills

The Rachael Ray by Fit + Fresh Lasagna Luggers. Handout

Parties and family gatherings often mean transporting homemade food from one place to another, often trying to maintain temperature as well as spill-resistant stability over a period of time and travel. Fit & Fresh’s Rachael Ray line has some dandy new insulated carriers called Lasagna Luggers that we’re finding to be quite convenient for all kinds of food (sheet cakes, kugel, casserole dishes, etc.). Constructed with Triple-Tek foam insulation and Temperfoil lining, food remains hot or cold for hours while the reinforced zippers and heat-welded seams guard against leakage. The top padded handles make for easy flat carrying to keep food intact. With the Expandable Lasagna Lugger, you can transport two 9-by-13-inch baking dishes. The Lasagna Lugger Combo may be even more practical. The large carrier fits the 9-by-13-inch dish, and an additional smaller connecting bag gives you room for a 9-by-9-inch pan, perfect for brownies, a pie, etc. You can easily loop the long-padded handles through the small bag to stack and flat-carry both dishes together, or use just one or the other, as needed. While these are ideal for the holidays, they would be a great cook’s helper addition for any time of year. Starting at $34.99, https://fit-fresh.com/. Also available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.