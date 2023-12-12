With BlendQuik, it’s easy to make and take healthy drinks to go

Whether you’re constantly on the go or just looking for an easy way to increase your intake of healthy foods, your new favorite accessory could be a clever little portable blender we’ve been using every day at our house. The BlendQuik has a mason jar design in a slim personal blender, so you can whip up something tasty and nutritious in less than a minute, then pack it to go or enjoy your creations right away, straight from a sleek jar with a next-generation ergonomic design and easy-grip handle. Plus, it’s spill-proof with a closeable spout and reusable straw, so there’s no need to open the top lid after blending. BlendQuik uses a 10-blade setup that the company claims is powerful enough to crush ice, frozen fruits, nuts, or even carrots with a top speed of 18,000 rpm. It has a 14-ounce capacity and comes with an integrated battery and a water-resistant USB Type-C port that allows you to charge at home, at work, in the car ― or even from your laptop or a power bank. It also has protection against overloading, overcharging, and overheating. From smoothies and protein shakes to dressings and sauces, even making your own baby food, it is easy to use and simple to clean — just add a little water, a drop of soap, and blend. $79, https://blendquik.co/. Also available on Amazon.

KAREN CAMPBELL