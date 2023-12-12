MBTA riders are tired, fed up — and essential. They’re our Bostonians of the Year.

Last spring, Nicole Merullo descended the stairs of the MBTA station in Harvard Square, swiped her T pass at the fare gates, and weaved her way down the ramp to the platform of the inbound Red Line train. All the while, her fellow commuters — those not completely immersed in their phones, anyway — looked on with a bit of wonder. Some smiled and nodded. Others shook their heads in solidarity. A few confused passengers mustered up the confidence to ask her about the cardboard sign that dangled from a piece of red string around her neck.

Merullo was staging a one-woman protest. On her sign, she had written a plaintive message in bold black marker to anyone paying attention: WE DESERVE A BETTER T.

Advertisement

In many ways, Merullo was an oracle for our era. Her sky-is-falling plea for better service was prompted after the MBTA, under federal mandate, began operating on a vastly reduced schedule in 2022 that still remains in place today. But her proselytizing felt particularly prescient this year when, in the very same station, a 20-pound panel suddenly fell from the ceiling, nearly striking a commuter. The video clip of the insulation tile dropping in a cloud of dust mere inches from the woman’s white high-tops felt like an act of God: Bear witness as the infrastructure of our once-great transportation system crumbles at our very feet!

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

In this, the Year of our Lord 2023, navigating Greater Boston via public transportation has become an increasingly fraught endeavor. Discussing the daily commute now requires rhetoric from the Age of Exploration: Fare thee well fellow traveler, and may the wind be at your back. Embark with bravery and an iron will to conquer the unknown. Kiss your loved ones, for you know not when you’ll see them again.

Advertisement

Those bold enough to venture forth have suffered through station shutdowns, slow zones, and train breakdowns. They’ve stuffed themselves like cattle onto MBTA buses and shuttles, frittering away hours as they creep through Boston’s noxious traffic. At many points this year, it’s been faster to walk alongside the T than to ride it. That is, if your train happens to be running at all.

Nicole Merullo wearing a protest sign. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/File

“We are in a very, very dire place,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said of the MTBA this fall. The system, she said, was “barely adequate for the needs of a world-class economic engine and hub for our workforce.” And that was before the MBTA announced massive defects along the new, $2.3 billion Green Line extension. And before it said it would shut down segments of all four subway lines for repairs over 14 months, often for days or weeks at a time. And before the news that repairing the entire system’s decrepit stations, tracks, and signals would require at least $24.5 billion, the cost of another Big Dig.

And yet, still we ride. Whether due to virtue or sheer need, a commitment to climate consciousness, a sense of civic duty, or just because it’s the cheapest way to get downtown, MBTA riders are an essential part of keeping our mass transit system — literally — on track. These commuters are the red blood cells traveling the arteries of our city’s beating heart. To ride now is to keep this city and region alive — pumping dollars into businesses and museums and universities. Staffing office buildings and restaurants, construction sites and science labs. Keeping cars, and their carbon dioxide, off our streets.

Advertisement

And so this year, we celebrate them as the Bostonians of the Year: The Beleaguered, Intrepid, Absolutely Essential MBTA Commuters.

Just as essential workers kept the city’s institutions humming during the darkest moments of COVID, essential riders are now doing their part to keep cities such as Boston vibrant. (It’s worth noting, of course, that MBTA employees were considered essential themselves, and many other essential workers could only get to their jobs because of the T.)

Today’s transit riders play an increasingly critical role in a city’s competitiveness and in our ongoing post-COVID recovery. “These are our heroes,” says Tracy Hadden Loh, a fellow with the Brookings Institution. They’re eating lunch from restaurants. Going shopping. And by just showing up to work, they contribute to the commercial real estate occupancy levels — supporting a critical piece of our city’s tax base.

All this, despite the fact, Loh adds, “that the T is having an operational crisis that is existential.”

An exhausted passenger on the Red Line in April. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Loh experienced it firsthand when she visited Boston earlier this year: She had 70 minutes to travel roughly 5 miles from the airport to Kendall Square for a meeting, but didn’t make it in time. “I traveled hundreds of miles” to be at the event, she says. “But I wasn’t even close.”

Advertisement

The MBTA, like many urban transit networks, went into freefall during COVID. Ridership dropped to just 10 percent of pre-pandemic levels — and is now at around 64 percent. Car traffic, however, is back, and nearing pre-COVID levels. In January, the city got the distinction of being ranked the fourth worst in the world for roadway gridlock. As of August, Boston streets were 5.2 percent more congested than they had been a year prior, according to the GPS service Waze.

For many, taking mass transit has become a catch-22: More Bostonians would take the T if it became more reliable, but it can’t become more reliable unless more Bostonians take the T.

Take the recent workaround the MBTA offered to riders getting off the Red Line when it shut down the Green Line for repairs: Instead of getting a transfer at Park Street, they were instructed to take the underground tunnel to the Orange Line, hop on a train to Back Bay Station, then walk to Copley Square to get a shuttle bus traveling the Green Line route. It was a frustration for everyone, and a nightmare for anyone with mobility challenges.

“We have gone so far beyond asking T riders what we have any right to ask of them,” says Charles Chieppo, a senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank. “There just aren’t even words for it. And that just breaks my heart.”

The fact that riders keep riding despite these obstacles is proof that a public transit recovery is possible, but getting there is infuriating. This September, for example, daily ridership on the T grew to the highest it had been since 2020, peaking at 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels. That same month also saw among the longest delays yet this year for the Red Line — when trains crept an hour and 22 minutes slower than their typical pace during peak travel times, according to TransitMatters’ Data Dashboard.

Advertisement

For Xavier Calderon, 23, getting to his job as an overnight security guard near South Station has been a crapshoot over the past year, as he’s navigated Red Line slow zones and shutdowns along the Ashmont line. “The trains are delayed without any warning or anything. And then I end up showing up to work like 20 or 30 minutes late,” he says. He’s lucky to have understanding managers and a measure of flexibility at work, but knows others aren’t in the same position.

Orange Line delays at Sullivan Station in July. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

During the September shutdown, Calderon had to budget carefully to take an Uber to and from his Dorchester home for $20 each way. “Whether it’s ordering Ubers or trying to get a ride or something like that, it kind of makes more work for me,” he says. “The last minute warnings or last minute switches ruin a lot of people’s days.”

Fare revenues for the MBTA are down overall as a result of the chaos (and riders’ ongoing concerns about COVID), and remain a fraction of what they once were. They used to fund more than 42 percent of MBTA operating costs, but that figure dropped to as low as 10 percent last year, and now hovers around 20 percent. But fares are more than just dollars that help the bottom line, Loh says. “Fare revenue is about a recognition of the personal value of the connection that transit provides.”

For transit systems to work, they need to become less “peaky” — focusing less on getting workers to downtown offices, she says, and instead looking to build better public transportation networks that can serve all trips at all points of the day. That means more frequent, all-day bus routes that serve suburbs and more off-peak trips to serve hybrid workers who no longer need to be in the office every day between 9 and 5. And it means finding more creative solutions to incentivize ridership and raise funds for transit in the process.

“People who use transit generate a lot of benefits for other people by staying off the road and leaving space for others,” Loh says. “And yet those benefits accrue to others, not to the transit riders.” That’s part of why New York is now experimenting with congestion pricing and regional sales tax revenue to fund its transit costs.

And it’s also worth noting that the beleaguered riders who rely most on public transit, and spend the most time on the system, are often the ones who earn the least. The US Census Bureau’s American Time Use Survey found that in 2022, a third of Americans did some or all of their work from home, up from less than a quarter of the public pre-pandemic. But not all jobs are created equal. Most of those remote positions required a bachelor’s degree or higher. And in the Boston area, the wealthiest ZIP codes, such as Cambridge and Newton, have some of the highest rates of remote workers.

On an October afternoon, around 80 people were evacuated from a Green Line train. Diti Kohli/Globe Staff

Ironically, those ZIP codes are also some of the best serviced by transit, which likely accounts for the one bright spot in MBTA ridership these days: The commuter rail trains reached a “post-pandemic peak” this October, surpassing 90 percent of their pre-pandemic levels. (Disrupted Red Line service pushing commuters onto the Fairmount line and Halloween trains to Salem also had a hand in this spike.)

Boston has been piloting fare-free bus routes to attempt to acknowledge wealth disparities among riders. But there are other ways to subsidize low-income commuters, too: Washington, D.C., has experimented with a low-income fare program for SNAP recipients — T officials have discussed similar possibilities here — while in Seattle, transit passes are provided for residents of public housing.

The MBTA’s viability also stands to offer one of the biggest solutions to our region’s ballooning housing crisis. One of the most promising housing measures passed in the state in the last five decades, the MBTA Communities Act, requires 177 cities and towns in the MBTA’s service area to pass new zoning to permit multifamily housing units in dense areas, largely around transit stations. But suburban pushback to the act is real — one Milton resident at a public meeting recently suggested shutting down the Mattapan trolley entirely just to avoid meeting the housing requirement — and is bolstered every time the T spontaneously bursts into flames.

The success of the MBTA Communities Act “really depends on people believing that the T is going to work well,” says Jarred Johnson, who heads TransitMatters, the local advocacy group celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. “I think the state has got to think really hard about how it boosts people’s confidence in this system . . . And it’s not only making the system work, but having people believe that the system works, which is somewhat different but really critical.”

A rider with her 15-month-old daughter on the Blue Line in July. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Johnson also believes the T can do more to recognize — and celebrate — the role riders play in tackling other big, existential issues the city faces, such as combating climate change. Why not post more signs about how much carbon train commuters are keeping out of our atmosphere, for example? Why not make people feel good about taking the train?

“For so many of the things that we care about, and so many of the big challenges we face, the T is, I’d argue, a really critical part of solving those problems,” Johnson says. “That, for me, is why it is so important that we celebrate the T and celebrate its potential, even in the state that it’s been in. We need to celebrate the people that keep thinking about it and keep pushing the state and the region to honor their side of that contract. Because we are not going to build the housing that we need to, we’re not going to solve climate change, and we’re not going to solve congestion, if we don’t have a T that works.”

If anything, the bright side of our MBTA maelstrom is that it’s inspired a new generation of transit activists such as Nishanth Veeragandham, a 17-year-old high school junior from Lexington, who has relied on the train to get him to his volunteer placement in Central Square every Friday afternoon for the past three years. Some of his classmates disparage the T. “In school, people say they should stop funding the T or just shut it down entirely,” he says. “They want to prioritize cars, because that’s just what they’re used to.” But he’s a believer, and has already started attending TransitMatters’ advocacy meetings (though he was severely late to his last one, thanks, of course, to a delayed train).

“With the MBTA, when people don’t advocate for these services they fall into decline, and when public support — the town or community — is less willing to provide funding, it falls into a spiral,” Veeragandham says. “I want people to see that when they ride on a bus that that contribution matters. Ideally it opens their eyes to the work of how public transportation helps other people.”

Because that really, at its heart, is what being a public transit rider is about: the public good.

It’s something Tracy Hadden Loh waxed poetic about on X while riding the Silver Line during another visit to Boston this year, noting the passengers who cut across age, race, and class lines. “It’s not just transit of last resort,” she says. “And that kind of broad buy-in from really diverse populations means that if the T can solve its reliability problems, I think ridership will explode.”

Fields Corner station in February. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Johnson of TransitMatters says he and a member of the group’s board, former Massachusetts transportation secretary Jim Aloisi, bring this up all the time. “In a world in which so many of the things that we do are shaped by class and race and all of these other factors, transit becomes one of the few places where people of different races and social classes mix,” Johnson says. “That is a really important thing that we could lose if we don’t take care of transit, and we leave transit as something that you only take because you don’t have any options.”

That’s why celebrating straphangers, and the role they play in keeping the system honest, is so essential.

Nicole Merullo, our one-woman protest, wore her sign daily for months, finally taking it off last winter. This year, when she started graduate school and her commute changed, she grew so frustrated with the T’s unreliability that she began taking a university shuttle to get to campus. That decision should be a cautionary tale for the MBTA: If it can lose a committed rider like Merullo, it can lose almost anyone.

But Merullo hasn’t lost hope. She’s been optimistic since MBTA general manager Phillip Eng started in the role in March, and believes he’s bringing much-needed transparency to the organization. “I have a sense of pride in our transportation system,” she says.

Meanwhile, the riders will keep riding, and keep hoping that one day we’ll all eventually reach our destination: The dependable system that we deserve.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her @janellenanos.