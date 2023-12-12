An AI expert, a beloved Bruins captain, and others who shaped Boston in 2023

Joy Buolamwini is founder of the Algorithmic Justice League. Naima Green

The AI Sentry: Joy Buolamwini

In 2015, Joy Buolamwini saw our AI future and has made it her mission ever since to warn us about it. Then a graduate student at MIT, she recognized how powerful algorithms, encoded with unconscious bias and driven by artificial intelligence, could exacerbate discrimination in the real world. Buolamwini, who is Black, experienced this firsthand when she noticed the facial-recognition software on her computer couldn’t detect her face unless she wore a white mask.

She knew she was onto something big: AI now plays an invisible role in everything from policing to corporate hiring. But her true superpower was having the foresight to know even then — given how quickly the technology is advancing — that she couldn’t wait for change. She couldn’t just publish research in academic journals. She needed to take her message to the masses.

So Buolamwini gave a 2016 TED talk that now has close to 1.7 million views, launched the advocacy group Algorithmic Justice League to fight AI bias, starred in the Emmy-nominated documentary Coded Bias, and created poetry and art exhibitions. “I absolutely believe the scholarship is important,” she says, but, “How do we go out of the lab? How do we go from performance metrics to performance art?”

Today, Buolamwini has become one of the world’s leading voices on how to reduce the discriminatory harms of AI. From speaking to European Union leaders to meeting with President Biden, as she did earlier this year, Buolamwini is a sought-after adviser on AI. With the October debut of her book, Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines, Buolamwini seems to be everywhere all at once.

Her work resonates because she is both a computer scientist, with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an artist. She calls herself a “poet of code” who creates art to illuminate the societal impact of AI.

Buolamwini, now 33, wants to improve the systems that have created algorithmic bias. She calls the problem the “coded gaze” — a reflection of the priorities and prejudices of those who shape technology. In the case of AI, who chooses the data sets that form the basis of machine-learning matters. As she explains in her book, “Data is destiny.”

Driving this point home, Buolamwini created a spoken word poem titled “AI, Ain’t I a Woman?” — a reference to Sojourner Truth’s famous women’s rights speech — and presented it to the European Union’s Global Tech Panel in Belgium in 2018.

In her performance, Buolamwini flashes photos of famous Black women from Truth to Serena Williams to Oprah Winfrey. But algorithms, from companies such as Google and Microsoft, misidentify them as men. “Face by face the answers seem uncertain. Young and old, proud icons are dismissed,” she says. “Can machines ever see my queens as I view them?”

While Buolamwini is known as an AI critic, she is hopeful about the future. She is impressed by what Biden has done so far, issuing an executive order to establish standards for AI safety and security and crafting the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights as a guide for designing consumer protections.

“I don’t really classify myself as either an AI optimist or AI pessimist,” she says. “My role is to show AI and emerging technologies in different angles, remind us of our humanity, remind us of what we have to lose if we allow these systems to take over humanity.” – Shirley Leung

Patrice Bergeron talks about retiring at a July press conference. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/File

The Captain: Patrice Bergeron

Before the 2022-23 NHL season began, Patrice Bergeron decided he wasn’t ready to retire, and offered a simple explanation for why he was excited to don his Bruins jersey for a 19th consecutive year.

“It’s an organization that means the world to me,” he said. “Boston is my home.”

When the sublime center decided at the conclusion of that campaign that it was finally time to hang up his skates, the Quebec native spoke again of the connection to his adopted city.

“I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans,” he said.

The hockey world feels a bit emptier without Bergeron in it, but his impact and imprint are indelible. And for all the accolades he earned on the ice — a 2011 Stanley Cup championship, a record six Selke trophies as the NHL forward with the best defensive skills, two Olympic gold medals for Canada, to name a few — his influence off it has been even greater.

Begin with the creation early in his career of “Patrice’s Pals,” a program that hosted children from charitable groups around Boston (including the Cam Neely Foundation, Boston Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and many more) in a suite for every Bruins home game at TD Garden. More than 10,000 kids got the chance to enjoy games as his guests.

From 2015 to 2018, Bergeron hosted the Cuts for a Cause charitable event with 98.5 The Sports Hub. He evolved that into the Pucks and Paddles Ping-Pong tournament in 2018. Combined, the events have raised almost half a million dollars for charity. Starting in 2010, he led the team’s annual holiday toy shopping events, delivering toys to young patients at Boston hospitals, many of whom he continued to visit. In 2020, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Bergeron donated $25,000 each to the Boston chapter of the NAACP and the Centre Multiethnique de Quebec.

“The amazing people of New England welcomed a young French Canadian who didn’t speak great English and you treated me like one of your own,” he said. “I can’t imagine representing a better community or more passionate fan base than the Boston Bruins.”

A recipient of the NHL Foundation Award, King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and the Bruins’ John P. Bucyk Award for his charitable and community work, Bergeron made Boston a better place, both on and off the ice. – Tara Sullivan





Jim O'Connell has worked at Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program since 1985. Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/Globe staff/Globe staff photo illustration

The Good Doctor: Jim O’Connell

Jim O’Connell once found himself sitting on a panel with Paul Farmer. They were both Harvard-trained doctors committed to wringing privilege out of their lives for the benefit of those who had none. But the similarities seemed to end there. Farmer had traveled the globe working to improve public health, from Haiti to Peru to Rwanda. He told the crowd that O’Connell was “this poor doctor who never got more than a mile from his medical school.”

Farmer quickly made his admiration for O’Connell clear, saying, “He’s seeing in Boston what we’re seeing in Haiti.” Still, it’s never easy to hear that the reach of your life’s work can best be measured in feet — especially when the person holding the measuring tape is famous on multiple continents. O’Connell, who has spent four decades providing medical care to homeless people in Boston, never felt close to being in Farmer’s league.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Kidder and his legions of readers would disagree. Farmer, who died suddenly in 2022, was the subject of Kidder’s Mountains Beyond Mountains. Kidder went on to give O’Connell the same treatment, making him the focus of his book Rough Sleepers, which was released in January.

The toughest part of the past year for O’Connell has been all the attention the best-selling book has thrust on him. Yet, the soft-spoken 75-year-old says any discomfort has been worth it. He senses that it has reduced some of the nation’s indifference around homelessness and increased its reservoir of empathy. “More people,” O’Connell says, “realize that many homeless people are just like us, with a little twist.”

In 1985, after finishing his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, O’Connell agreed to a one-year stint at the new Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. He soon realized he was in over his head. Barbara McInnis, the nurse who trained him on how to care for homeless people — starting by soaking their feet — told him he could do his best work in “blessed obscurity.”

O’Connell embraced that message, and never left. He and his team developed an approach that delivered both dignity and continuity of care. They put homeless people on their board of directors, started a mobile unit to meet people where they were, and created the nation’s first computerized medical records for a homeless program as well as the first medical respite unit (as a step-down for patients moving from the hospital to a shelter).

O’Connell’s devotion was all-consuming. He put off marriage and fatherhood until late in life. “In 2013, I turned 65 and got my Medicare card,” he says. “And six months later, I had a kid.” It was only after he got sick in 2019 that he learned how to balance work and family. Recovering at home in Jamaica Plain allowed him to spend more time with his wife, Jill, and their daughter, Gabriella. His health has improved, but he now knows better than to surrender the gift of putting his daughter to bed each night.

With characteristic humility, O’Connell admits that the homeless crisis seems only more daunting to him today than it did 40 years go. But he offers sensible advice for how each of us might engage with the homeless individuals we encounter: Pick one or two people a day. Make eye contact, treating them like the fellow human beings that they are. Consider handing them a Dunkin’ gift card for $5, so they can get a hot coffee and have access to a restroom.

It’s classic O’Connell, a man who has spent his life walking the walk, listening to people who sleep on pavement, rather than looking down on them — or just looking away. – Neil Swidey

Rochelle Walensky and Robert Goldstein donate blood. Photos by Craig F. Walker/Globe staff/File

The Donors: Robert Goldstein and Rochelle Walensky

When Dr. Robert Goldstein went to give blood last August, cameras clicked as he broke into a huge smile, needle in his arm. With him was his former mentor, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, also giving up her pint.

For these doctors, what might look like a routine event occasioned calling out the media, because it was the first time Goldstein had been allowed to donate blood. Until this summer, gay men such as him had been turned away.

Walensky, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Goldstein, now the Massachusetts commissioner of public health, had fought for eight years to change that rule, and were now celebrating their success at the Red Cross Dedham Donation Center.

The ban on men who had sex with men was introduced early in the HIV epidemic, to protect the blood supply when the virus was not fully understood. But as the years went by, the policy lagged far behind the science and became a sore point in the gay community.

Gay and bisexual men were turned away from blood centers, even as the rest of society became more welcoming, says David Stacy, vice president of government affairs at the Human Rights Campaign, a national advocacy group that spent two decades battling the restriction. “It was a form of discrimination they didn’t expect to happen to them,” he says. “It was a challenge to their sense of being full citizens.”

In 2016, Walensky and Goldstein published an article in The New England Journal of Medicine laying out the scientific arguments for eliminating the ban. With highly accurate testing of the blood supply, they wrote, the risk of HIV transmission through donation was vanishingly small. And, the article argued, it made no sense to bar a gay man, who may be monogamous and HIV-negative, while allowing donations from a straight man, who may have had unprotected sex with multiple women who might have HIV.

When Walensky was appointed CDC director, and Goldstein became her senior adviser, the pair was able to work directly with the Food and Drug Administration and others to push for change. In May, the FDA revised the rules so that every donor is asked the same questions, and no group is automatically barred; in the ensuing months blood centers nationwide began implementing the new policy.

Stacy says that leadership from people such as Walensky and Goldstein was a “critical component” in this successful effort. When anyone who can safely donate is welcome at blood centers, he says, “that benefits everybody.” – Felice J. Freyer, with additional reporting from Kay Lazar

From left: Emmanuel Vargas, Zaniyah Wade, Euniss Yoyo, Danny Vargas, Dereck Medina of the Hyde Square Task Force. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/File

The Consumer Advocates: Teens of the Hyde Square Task Force

Charged with completing a project on a topic of their choice, teens with the Hyde Square Task Force, a youth nonprofit in Jamaica Plain, wanted to dig into food prices.

So, this past spring, the group bought a cart’s worth of items at the Jackson Square Stop & Shop and found that the purchases at their neighborhood store cost $34 — about 21 percent more than a similar list at a Stop & Shop in suburban Dedham.

While they surveyed a small sampling of the store’s offerings, the five teens most involved with the project — Dereck Medina, Danny Vargas, Emmanuel Vargas, Zaniyah Wade, and Euniss Yoyo — felt the difference hit home, as they’d watched their caregivers struggle to make ends meet. “It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Danny Vargas told me back in May.

At first, Stop & Shop denied the group’s requests to meet about the price differences. “Unfortunately, we cannot respond to all the questions about our operations, products and services that we receive,” a representative wrote in an email that Ken Tangvik, Hyde Square Task Force’s senior manager of organizing and engagement, shared with the Globe this spring.

Regional and national media then flooded the group with interview requests. Community members also reached out, sharing their own negative experiences with the Jackson Square store’s conditions or observations about price differences. And officials ranging from state Attorney General Andrea Campbell to City Councilor Kendra Lara met with the group to discuss its findings.

Stop & Shop later contacted the teens, pointing out that their shopping list incorporated less than 1 percent of the 10,000 products sold in the Jackson Square and Dedham stores, and saying prices at other Boston locations — Roslindale and Hyde Park — were similar to Dedham’s. Stop & Shop has called their report “misleading,” saying it does not consider a neighborhood’s socioeconomic makeup — Dedham skews vastly whiter and wealthier than Jamaica Plain — when setting prices, and instead factors in parameters such as “rent, labor costs, store size, and store offerings.”

The teens acknowledge the limits of their project, but were nonetheless disappointed: “We’re not a research facility, but we were thorough, and we were honest,” Yoyo says.

As of this fall, the group says that the price inequities they spotted remain the same. Members also price-checked 31 items at three additional “inner-city” stores — Grove Hall, Dorchester, and Mission Hill — and found similar differences compared with Dedham.

The group hopes to meet with state lawmakers to consider whether legislation could be introduced on Beacon Hill. “Even with their setbacks, we have still kept going,” Medina says. “You cannot put us back, and you cannot expect us not to fight back.” – Tiana Woodard

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal (center) arrives at a press conference with fellow members of Lawyers for Civil Rights. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/File

The Civil Rights Defender: Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal

When Iván Espinoza-Madrigal first met the eyes of the migrants on Martha’s Vineyard — relocated there by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a political ploy late last year — he saw something familiar in their troubled, uncertain expressions.

“Seeing mothers coming up to me as we were responding to the crisis in those first days . . . it has echoes of so many experiences from my youth,” says Espinoza-Madrigal, the executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, which led a lawsuit against DeSantis for the stunt, condemning it as a blatant civil rights violation.

Any of the women in that group could have been his mother: Roughly 35 years ago, she was newly arrived to Massachusetts from Costa Rica and struggling to navigate the complex immigration and housing systems with her kids in tow. Any of the children could have been him at 9 years old, watching and wondering, Why isn’t there someone here to help us?

That question has become a call to action for Espinoza-Madrigal, 44, who has defended a range of marginalized groups during his eight years leading one of Boston’s most prominent civil rights organizations. In the past year, in addition to his legal assistance to the Vineyard migrants, he has called out the Newton Police Department over claims of racial profiling of Black spectators at the Boston Marathon; urged national youth sports organizations to adopt more inclusive policies; and defended minority business owners from alleged discrimination at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Most notably, his organization’s federal lawsuit against Harvard University, demanding an end to legacy admissions, catapulted the organization to national prominence this summer, and came as other institutions in New England reconsidered their own legacy admission practices in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action.

But Espinoza-Madrigal stresses that his work “is not just the big fish — it’s also making sure that we are creating opportunities for justice at every level.” The longtime attorney says his lived experience, and commitment to meeting community members where they are, influence every part of his work and are bound up in a calling that connects him to his roots.

“I’ve wanted to be a lawyer for as long as I can remember so that I can keep my family safe, keep my mother safe, and by extension help protect other people in my community,” he says. “I am very lucky and privileged that I get to do this work, making sure that people of color, immigrants, and low-income people have access to legal representation and to justice.” – Ivy Scott

Steve Johnson poses at his home. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe staff/File

The Brother’s Keeper: Steve Johnson

For decades, Cambridge’s Steve Johnson had been on a quest for justice for his brother, Scott, a mathematician, doctoral student, and gay man who had been found dead in 1988 at the bottom of a seaside cliff in Australia. Police in the country claimed then, and for years afterward, that the 27-year-old had jumped to his death. But Steve knew in his bones that just couldn’t be true.

During the 1980s and ‘90s, gay men and other LGBTQ people were attacked for sport in Australia — dozens were killed — while police looked the other way. Steve repeatedly traveled to Australia to press his brother’s case, as well as push police to treat other unsolved killings with more urgency and compassion. His efforts on behalf of his brother helped force the country to pay attention. “Through his sheer persistence in finding justice for Scott, he’s managed to force the police and the political leaders to confront a very sad period in Sydney,” Penny Sharpe, a legislative leader in New South Wales, said in 2019.

An inquest that concluded in 2017 ruled that Scott was in fact the victim of a hate crime. The next year, police announced a reward of 1 million Australian dollars, which was later matched by his brother. In 2020, police arrested Scott Phillip White and charged him with Scott’s murder. White eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a lesser crime. This June, White was sentenced to nine years in prison. “It’s like a fairy tale ending that is only missing Scott reappearing,” says Steve, now 64.

Since April 2022, a special commission’s inquiry into suspected LGBTQ hate crimes has examined 32 deaths and plans to submit its report this month. Steve believes many of the crimes can be solved. The day before White’s sentencing, an Australian jury convicted a man of murder for a 1987 killing at a gathering spot for gay people.

But changing attitudes has not been easy. The special commission’s inquiry also unearthed hostile police text messages about the Johnson family — a police official warned a colleague against “letting them win” via text in 2015. “It’s still ugly,” Steve says today. “What the police are still doing needs to change.”

If Scott Johnson had lived, he would now be 62. “We’re all satisfied that we got Scott some justice,” his brother says. “And we’re satisfied we made him proud.” – Laura Crimaldi